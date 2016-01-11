SPRYLAB expands partner network in Europe and Australia

SPRYLAB, developer of the unique and innovative e-publishing solution Purple DS®, experienced rapid growth during the first half of 2016 and now welcomes further partners on board to drive its worldwide expansion.

(firmenpresse) - SPRYLAB is the company behind Purple DS®, the publishing suite currently revolutionizing the e-publishing industry. Purple Digital Stories is an end-to-end solution that helps businesses and publishing companies to produce and deliver interactive app contents quickly and efficiently, for all types of mobile devices. Whether youre putting together a special edition, regular issues, internal documents, sales materials or brochures, or youre interested in continuous publishing  Purple DS® enables you to transform your print materials into engaging digital formats, bringing your content to life with animation and interactive capabilities. Now, you can deliver your content across mobile channels, all without programming a single line of code.



After experiencing strong growth in the German market and expanding to North America, the UK and throughout Europe, SPRYLAB is continuing to develop networks globally. SPRYLAB is excited to announce that drawinginc located in Ireland and DMG based in Australia have just agreed to join forces with SPRYLAB as sales, design and technology partners.



drawinginc a creative branding agency, provides their customers with strategic advice and continues to support them throughout the entire branding process, from brainstorming right through to the finished product online or in app form. Drawinginc works collaboratively with customers to find the best possible solution for their marketing and communications needs, an approach that has driven its european success. The agency was an Adobe DPS® distributor for many years, but recently decided to partner with SPRYLAB. drawinginc will manage Purple DS® sales in Ireland.



James Nelson, Managing Director at drawinginc says: At drawinginc we continually look for ways to help define the best approach in targeting your audience through our understanding of brands, creativity, business and technology. With SPRYLAB we can now offer our customers a full turnkey digital solution, which manages an organisations communication materials on all types of mobile devices. Ultimately, this helps manage any organisations internal or external communication materials cost-effectively either nationally or internationally.





York Walterscheid, Director Marketing & Sales for SPRYLAB, notes: Partnering with the drawinginc team allows us to drive growth in Europe. Both of our companies will benefit from drawingincs many years of experience in the digital publishing sector. Well use that expertise to provide innovative and long-term solutions with Purple DS® to our customers in Ireland. We are delighted to welcome such a strong partner on board.



The worldwide SPRYLAB technologies network is further strengthened by new partner DMG Digital Media Group in Australia. DMG is an award-winning creative agency based in Sydney, Australia. The company specializes in digital projects and its portfolio spans the range from the creation of responsive websites to app design all the way to animated advertising. DMG provides strategic consulting as well as creative implementation of projects.



We are very excited about our SPRYLAB | Purple DS partnership and we believe that the Australian market could really benefit from this cutting-edge solution that ultimately benefits the end user.  Joe Purves, Creative Director, DMG.



The DMG team are dynamic and innovative drivers of modern ideas and we are excited to be working with them in Australia. Our Australian customers will soon benefit from DMGs tremendous digital publishing experience and our solutions, comments Stephan Heck, Managing Director of SPRYLAB.







SPRYLAB Technologies GmbH

SPRYLAB was founded in 2007 by Stephan Heck and Benjamin Kolb and since then has grown to 50 employees. The company has been growing steadily and organically over the last few years.

SPRYLAB supports brands and marketers in producing unique content, apps and services. All products and solutions are geared towards enabling ground-breaking communications approaches that help clients retain customers and tap new markets. With SPRYLAB, clients gain a significant competitive advantage that ensures theyre always ahead of the curve in the digital age.



SPRYLAB I Purple DS®

Purple Publishing Suite was first released in 2012 and recently relaunched as Purple DS®  Purple Digital Stories. The end-to-end e-publishing solution supports businesses and publishing companies with products and services throughout the entire publishing process. Purple DS® allows anyone to develop interactive and engaging content no matter the source (InDesign, CMS, print), and to deliver this content in native apps, online and through social media channels  all without a single line of code.



