Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc (OTC PINK: GRCU) Announces Launch Of Digital Underground Beverage Line With Purple Haze Properties

(firmenpresse) - INGLEWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) will be launching a line of CBD and THC sodas in four flavors devoted to Digital Underground, hip-hop pioneers. With flavors dedicated to members of the band and some of the bands legendary song titles nationwide. This deal with Purple Haze Properties is expected to launch up to four new flavors each year and will be sold to supermarkets without cannabis and dispensaries with cannabis in every authorized state.

The Digital Underground soda line will also have distribution at concerts and venues that the band will be playing. Currently, the group is working on a new album and will be touring on the heels of the new Tupac Shakur Movie, "All Eyez on me," a biopic film that focuses on Tupac's life and career, including his time at Death Row Records and his intense involvement with rivalry East and West Coast Rappers, culminating in his murder at the age of 25 in 1996. This film will be coming out in early 2017 by Morgan Creek Productions. Tupac was a roadie, a legendary songwriter, hip-hop artist, a back-up dancer and MC for Digital Underground. Money B, a member of Digital Underground, was asked to play himself in this new release.

Those interested in the trailer of the movie visit: . Money B stated today, "I can't wait for these great products to come out by GRCU. The soda category has been the hot trend in CBD and cannabis infused drinks. A few beverages have won the High Times Cannabis Cup this year, and GRCU is making their mark in this industry."

"Soda is a great way to mask the CBD and THC flavor without compromising quality. By offering another great celebrity brand to Iconic Beverages, we can make really creative drinks the fans will love," states, Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze properties and GRCU Spokesperson.

We look forward to these great beverages in a store near you next year. Please visit for Release Dates, Flavor Previews, Events and Announcements for GRCU as well as for additional information and product sales.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is the premiere source for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products. Purple Haze Properties is a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent, Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including, Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Digital Underground, 311, Anthrax, Charlo Greene, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer, Baby Bash and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social, Medical, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at or .

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) develops, produces & distributes premium hemp based products in the following categories: Medical, Skin Care, Beauty, Fashion and lifestyle goods branded under the Original Hollywood Hemp Brand. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) also develops beverages branded under the Iconic Beverages  and others.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

CONTACT:



Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 504114

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

Stadt: INGLEWOOD, CA





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease