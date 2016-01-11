Cloud Elements Named a Niche Player in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management

Cloud Elements' position based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , an API integration and management platform, today announced that Gartner, Inc. positioned the company as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management 2016.

"At Cloud Elements, our vision is to connect apps faster with our API integrations, which is perfect in support of API Management. Our catalog of 115+ pre-built API integrations complements the area of expertise that other leaders in API Management can offer," said Mark Geene, CEO & Co-Founder, Cloud Elements. "With 100 percent focus on simplifying integrations and connecting digital apps faster, we believe this is what makes us a Niche Player in this Magic Quadrant."

With a focus on API integration and consumption, Cloud Elements continues to bridge the gap between integration and management vendors through a single, unified platform.

To receive a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management, please visit: . To learn more about Cloud Elements vision and product visit: .

Previously, Cloud Elements was included in:

Gartner's 2015 Magic Quadrant for Application Service Governance

Gartner's 2015 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide.

is a cloud API management and integration service that enables developers to publish, integrate, aggregate and manage all their APIs through a unified platform. Cloud Elements' integration toolkit enables developers to connect entire categories of cloud services (e.g. CRM, Documents, Finance) or synchronize data between multiple cloud services (e.g. Salesforce, Zendesk and Quickbooks). Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, CO, has offices in San Francisco and Dallas and serves customers worldwide. Find more information about Cloud Elements at .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

