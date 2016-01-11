Cosemi Announces General Availability of HDMI 2.0 Active Optical Cables

New AOCs Do What Copper Can't: Support True 4K Ultra High-Definition Transmission up to 100 Meters

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- In support of its mission to enable optical connectivity everywhere, , a global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, has announced that its HDMI 2.0 active optical cables (AOCs) are now available. Cosemi's bring plug-and-play fiber optic connectivity to various devices in the home and workplace, delivering on the promise of true 4K 60 4:4:4 ultra high-definition (UHD) resolution. Cosemi's patented hybrid cable technology offers a replacement for traditional copper connections, which cannot handle the speed and power required by new HDMI video standards.

Today's leading-edge audio/visual (A/V) applications are experiencing a phenomenon similar to that of data centers, where copper cables alone are simply no longer good enough. The emergence of UHD video (including 4K and 8K) has created the need for faster, more reliable communications over increasingly longer distances. These advances also call for translation-free data transmission and intermediate aggregation to allow full fidelity raw A/V data transfers.

Harnessing its technology that has been deployed by tier one datacom and telecom customers for years, Cosemi created AOCs that offer the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics. These include increased bandwidth capacity, faster speeds (up to 6 Gbp lane/18 Gb/s aggregate), longer distances (up to 100 meters), and greater security and reliability. Additionally, Cosemi delivers the power scaling and raw data communications necessary to support next-generation A/V data communications. This allows for full color and frame rate video transmission with no compression, making true 4K 60 4:4:4 UHD resolution at a higher bandwidth and with deep color rendering a reality.

"Tackling the prohibitively expensive cost of fiber optics, to facilitate the widespread deployment of optical fibers in high-speed bandwidth applications, is at the heart of our 'optical connectivity for all' approach," noted Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO for Cosemi. "Our track record of engineering and development innovations combined with our expertise in 100G datacom/telecom components and OSAs have enabled us to make true 4K UHD fiber optic connectivity readily available."

Anywhere a powerful, lightning-fast connection is needed -- in home theaters, conference room video systems, gaming or virtual reality environments, digital signage, medical displays, classroom set ups, and more -- Cosemi's OptoHD cables can make fiber optic connectivity an affordable reality. In fact, new gaming systems on the horizon -- including the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One -- are taking advantage of 4K resolution for the ultimate user experience. Cosemi's HDMI 2.0 AOCs are the ideal connection for these new 4K gaming systems, enabling true 4K UHD resolution from video game and augmented/virtual reality consoles to 4K-enabled displays and TVs -- without the proximity barrier inherent in copper cables.

Cosemi's AOCs are an easy-to-use, affordable, stand-alone connection between sources such as computers, Blu-ray/DVD players, set-top boxes, digital signage, smartphones, tablets, gaming systems and digital cameras to large, high-resolution displays. The future-proof nature of Cosemi's technology also ensures compatibility with the next generation of connections, including USB 3.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutionsCosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures high-speed fiber optic components and active optical cables that form the building blocks for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, datacom/telecom, fiber in the home, fiber to the home, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 2006, Cosemi is the first fabless optical component solutions provider in the industry, and the company's unique, unburdened business model allows them to pass on significant cost savings to customers. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit or follow the company on .

