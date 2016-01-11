Paragon Software Systems Expands Vehicle Tracking Integration

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces that Astrata Group's fleet management solution is the latest vehicle tracking system to be interfaced to its software. Over the next few months, five further partner integrations are planned to meet the growing demand from customers across the globe for vehicle tracking. Paragon customers can take advantage of many of the most frequently used tracking systems worldwide to increase the visibility of their transport operations in real-time resulting in reduced costs and increased customer service.

"With the adoption of vehicle tracking expanding fast, it makes complete sense to use the real world information it provides to enhance transport planning," says William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "We are continuously developing new interfaces to our Route Execution software to integrate with a growing number of vehicle tracking solutions. This latest integration undertaken by our team of dedicated developers takes the number of interfaced systems to thirty-five."

Paragon Route Execution -- one of the modules -- provides real-time visibility of exactly how vehicles are performing against plan. Any issues can be seen immediately so transport planners can take steps to mitigate the impact, avoiding unnecessary costs and poor service delivery. It also provides the ability to interface multiple tracking feeds simultaneously, which is particularly important for operations that use more than one telematics system within their fleet; for example, transport organizations who want to track agency vehicles during peak periods.

"Taking advantage of highly accurate real-time information, the integration of vehicle tracking and routing and scheduling provides an early warning system. It can alert transport planning and customer service teams to potential delivery delays or missed time windows, making it possible to better manage exceptions and understand how they will impact schedules. It also enables the analysis of what is happening on a day-to-day basis against key performance indicators, allowing transport operators to target continuous improvement and create tighter, more accurate plans for the future," concludes Salter.

based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; ; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

