Utah Medical Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-six and one half cents ($.265) per share of common stock payable on December 30, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2016. This is a 2% increase over the prior quarterly cash dividend.
Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at .
Contact:
Paul Richins
(801) 566-1200
More information:
http://www.utahmed.com
Date: 11/01/2016 - 14:00
Firma: Utah Medical Products, Inc.
Stadt: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
