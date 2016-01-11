AVST Presents the Enterprise Evolution to Skype for Business and Cloud at BC Summit

(firmenpresse) - LA QUINTA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- This week at the in La Quinta, California, (AVST) will explore the top Unified Communications (UC) trends affecting enterprises today: the transition to Skype for Business and the adoption of UC cloud services. AVST will also demonstrate the power of -- with its suite of enterprise-class UC applications that enhance Skype for Business deployments.

AVST President & CEO Hardy Myers was selected by BCStrategies for two sessions at BC Summit. Myers will participate in a panel titled "Success Stories," held on Wednesday, November 2 at 1 p.m., which presents case study examples that explore best practices, strategies and tactics from leading UC vendors. Also on Wednesday, Myers will give a presentation titled, "Enabling the Enterprise Evolution to UC: Microsoft and Cloud," held at 4:45 p.m.

"The UC market is undergoing rapid and fundamental change at a pace we have not seen since the advent of UC in the mid '90s," said Myers. "With UC cloud adoption going mainstream, and Microsoft emerging as a dominant player, AVST is uniquely aligned to enable customer migrations to the cloud and/or Skype for Business over time."

"With more than 30 years of innovation in UC and a global following of more than 20 million users, AVST has its finger on the pulse of the most important issues affecting the market," said Jim Burton, Co-Founder of BCStrategies and Producer of BC Summit 2016. "This long-standing history -- coupled with their focus on Skype for Business applications and leading UC interoperability -- puts AVST in a perfect position to share their expertise with others in the industry."

Launched in 2008, BC Summit is a vehicle to help educate channel partners, consultants and enterprise customers on the rapidly evolving field of UC. Presented by BCStrategies (formerly UCStrategies), BC Summit offers attendees the opportunity to learn actionable best practices, strategies and tactics from leading vendors, UC pioneers and thought leaders. Keynotes, workshops, private focus sessions, panel and roundtable discussions, and session tracks offer attendees countless options to learn, with plenty of networking opportunities.

For more information about AVST's UC capabilities that complement Skype for Business, visit .

With more than 30 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST to meet their mission-critical communications requirements, align their business with key trends and, with the world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC solutions, provide a bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada and the United Kingdom and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit or you can follow us at , or .

Image Available:

Stephanie Olsen



Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3074404



PressRelease by

AVST

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 504121

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AVST

Stadt: LA QUINTA, CA





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease