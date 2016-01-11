eir Business launches IoT Connect using MDS Customer Management Platform

MDS customer management and billing solution underpins M2M self-management portal

(firmenpresse) - Warrington, UK | 1 November 2016: eir Business has deployed MDS Customer Management Platform (CMP) to allow small, medium and large enterprises to connect their IoT assets in the field. IoT Connect is an M2M self-management portal that provides private network solutions and enables real-time, comprehensive data control. eir Business is currently the only operator in Ireland offering the IoT market such a scalable solution.



CMP, MDS flagship billing and customer management solution, provides customer management, product configuration, order management, service charging, and convergent rating and billing, on a single unified database. Able to manage SME to enterprise customers with complex hierarchies, it enables eir Business healthcare, manufacturing, transport, security and retail customers to rapidly and securely prototype, build and deploy competitive new commercial services using IoT Connect.



The number of connected devices is projected to grow from 22.9 billion in 2016 to 50.1 billion by 2020[1]. eir Business recognised that there was a market need for a solution that could enable businesses starting out in IoT, as standard mobile services are not fit for purpose. IoT Connect provides estate management, which enables businesses to provision and manage SIM cards in real time; a choice of a bi-directional private communications network; and flexibility to scale up or down as required.



By incorporating CMPs APIs, eir Business is able to offer bespoke solutions to every business customer. As a result, eir IoT Connect is instantly deployable, highly scalable and quick and easy to manage via a web interface.



Customers of eir Business can obtain a private off-the-shelf network, provision SIMs in minutes, carry out trials and proof of concepts and run deployments, all with no need for new hardware. They can manage and monitor every SIMs lifecycle, data usage and regional restrictions, and receive full reporting and usage analytics.





Providing mobile services to Irelands expanding M2M sector plays to our key strengths as a telecoms provider, commented Bill Archer, Managing Director at eir Business. There was a business requirement for a solution for organisations who were trying to innovate but who couldnt get the type of IoT service they needed without making serious sacrifices.



MDS has been instrumental in ensuring that IoT Connect meets the current demand for large data transfers in business with a service that makes managing connected devices easier than ever.



Were very pleased to be working with eir Business in launching a solution that delivers innovative new services to its customers, said Gary Bunney, Chief Executive at MDS. This is a unique proposition in the market enabling eir to demonstrate its capability and customer focus in the IoT sector, and through that increasing its business footprint across Ireland.



eir IoT Connect is live now at https://iotshop.eir.ie/





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/eir-Business-launches-IoT-Connect-using-MDS-Customer-Management-Platform



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Notes to Editors

[1]Source: World Economic Forum, Is this the future of the Internet of Things?, November 27, 2015



About MDS

MDS is a leading provider of convergent real-time charging, billing and customer management solutions, enabling digital service providers to monetise and bill any product and service rapidly and accurately. Its managed service solutions support customers and deliver a low total cost of ownership, with a one view platform that enhances the customer experience.



Headquartered in the UK, MDS managed service solutions support customers across the UK and Europe, including ACN, BT Business Mobile, eir, Carphone Warehouse, TalkTalk Business and Telefónica UK.



For more information, visit www.mdscem.com.



About eir Business

eir is the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland with approximately 2.3 million customers. The company has the most extensive fixed and mobile network in Ireland and provides a comprehensive range of advanced voice, data, broadband, TV and ICT services to the residential, small business, enterprise and public sector markets. The wholesale division, Open eir, is the largest wholesale provider in Ireland with more than 40 operators using our network. In 2013, eir was the first operator to launch 4G services in Ireland.



The company has 3,300 full time equivalent employees. The cornerstone of the companys current 2.5 billion strategic investment programme is the construction of Irelands largest fibre broadband network that will reach 1.9 million homes and businesses by the end of 2020 using FTTC and FTTH technologies.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Press Contacts

Kate Gordon

Joshua PR for MDS

kate.gordon(at)joshuapr.com

+44 (0)7980 921961

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:17

Language: English

News-ID 504125

Character count: 3142

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease