Cognosec AB awarded Intel Security Platinum Partner status

(firmenpresse) - 01 November 2016  International leader in IT security, GRC and PCI services, Cognosec AB (Nasdaq: COGS), has announced that Intel Security has awarded it Security Platinum Partner Status, the highest level attainable under the Intel Security Partner Program. This applies to the companys operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including the UK, Germany, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya and South Africa.



In addition, Cognosecs South African subsidiary DRS was the first to achieve the Intel Security Service Delivery Specialisation globally. This specialisation will allow the company to enhance its offering by providing a complete Intel Security service to customers.



To be awarded Security Platinum Partner status is the greatest achievement in the Intel Security Partner Program. The same applies to the Service Delivery Specialisation award. This reinforces the fact that we are a top tier IT provider, and committed to offering our customers the very best service and products, says Robert Brown, CEO of Cognosec AB.



Intel Security Platinum Partner status can only be achieved through a demonstrated commitment to customer satisfaction, competency, and revenue growth. Platinum Partners have proven solution and services capabilities to manage the largest and most complex security deployments. As a result, these Partners receive the highest level of benefits and the option to achieve a Support Provider Specialisation, says Rob Percy, Intel EMEA Channel Programs Manager, Cognosec are an experienced and respected partner with a successful track record in understanding the security challenges facing us today, and have a proven ability providing solutions that deliver the business outcomes required. Their expertise will continue to be a valuable asset to Intel Security and the customers that we both serve.



Brown adds that the Intel Security Partner Program was designed with growth and flexibility in mind, and that Cognosec AB  and all the subsidiary companies  are looking forward to growing the partnership with Intel in the years ahead. It aims to meet the needs of partners growing businesses. As they invest more in the relationship with Intel Security via certifications and training, they gain greater rewards, and increased commitment from the company. As a long-term Intel Security partner, we have seen the support that the company offers, and our dedication to gaining the highest rank has been validated in this achievement.





Intel Security Solution Providers are reseller partners with one or more areas of expertise among Intels Security solutions, Brown explains. Solution Providers are able to tailor the programme to fit their specific interests, as well as business needs and goals. An example would be taking a sales approach, with technology support and implementation as the focus.



The group boasts several other Intel Security certifications, which are individual designations removed from the general partner programme levels or specialisations.



We have employees who carry a full range of product certifications. In the Intel Security Certified Product Specialist, we offer Data Loss Prevent Endpoint (DLPe), ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO), Host Intrusion Prevention (HIPs), Network Security Platform (NPS/IPS), Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).



"We are dedicated to helping our customers' organisations run better and smarter by providing intelligent security solutions with key partners like Intel," adds Brown. "We are delighted to be recognised by Intel Security, and raised to Platinum Partner status, for the continual support, expertise and solutions we're able to offer to our customers  all of which we will continue to improve on in the years to come."







Cognosec AB (publ) is a Group of specialist cybersecurity companies with the parent company in Sweden, and operating internationally through subsidiaries in United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates. The Group delivers security, governance, risk and compliance services to help clients across a variety of industries  including banking and finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail  to protect themselves against security threats. The Cognosec Group reports revenues of 16 826 TEUR for the full year 2015. For more information, please visit www.cognosec.se



