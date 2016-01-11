InfiNet Wireless to Launch Leading Carrier-Grade Point-to-Point Wireless Solution to African Market during AfricaCom

Valletta, Malta:  1 November 2016 - InfiNet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, today announced its participation at AfricaCom, the largest and most influential Africa-focused technology event which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, between November 15th and 17th, 2016. The company will be showcasing its latest wireless solutions including the newly launched InfiLINK XG 1000, the fastest Point-to-Point wireless solution available in the marketplace today.

(firmenpresse) - Valletta, Malta:  1 November 2016 - InfiNet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, today announced its participation at AfricaCom, the largest and most influential Africa-focused technology event which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, between November 15th and 17th, 2016. The company will be showcasing its latest wireless solutions including the newly launched InfiLINK XG 1000, the fastest Point-to-Point wireless solution available in the marketplace today.



Designed specifically to meet the backhauling needs of Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and enterprises of all types for applications such as 4G/LTE backhauls, digital oilfields connectivity and homeland security, the InfiLINK XG 1000 can provide throughputs of up to 1 Gigabit per second over the air in 5 GHz license-free frequency bands, effectively doubling the capacity of InfiNet's current high performing product, the InfiLINK XG.



We are pleased to be bringing our latest technology developments to the African market during AfricaCom. It once again reinforces our position as an industry leader within the global wireless market and our commitment and strategic intent to helping bridge the digital divide within the African continent, said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President of InfiNet Wireless. Our latest portfolio of innovative products brings best in class wireless solutions to the market. We not only offer quality products that meet the ever-increasing need for higher bandwidth connectivity, but also use the most up-to-date wireless technologies.



In addition to the InfiLINK XG 1000, InfiNet Wireless will also be launching an extended range of award-winning InfiLINK XG models which now support new frequency bands such as 2.x GHz, 3.x GHz and 4.x GHz, as well as the previous 5.x GHz and 6.x GHz bands. With spectral efficiency as high as 13 Mbps/Hz and a real throughput of up to 130 Mbps in just 10M Hz of spectrum, the InfiLINK XG models are ideal for unlicensed backhauling in the standard Wi-Fi frequency bands, for mobile operator backhauls and high-capacity access, in-band small-cell LTE backhaul and public safety networks.





InfiNet Wireless will also showcase its revamped InfiMAN 2x2 product family, complemented by a brand-new smart antenna base station sector unit - known as the Qmxb, and a new range of subscriber terminals fitted with 300 mW (25 dBm) radio transmit modules. This latest addition to the Point-to-Multipoint family was designed specifically for high-density WISP applications, video surveillance deployments in areas where unlicensed 5 GHz spectrum is congested and for Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) wireless connectivity in urban environments.



We already have a significant presence in the African market with landmark projects in all corners of the continent. Our wireless solutions are ideal for the harsh terrain within the continent and are a suitable alternative to wired infrastructures. Our position as industry leader within the region has been confirmed by the number of high-profile projects that have been implemented by our partners over the last few years. One of our most successful project is with a well-established ISP (Internet Service Provider) based in Algeria who offers connectivity to enterprises such as energy companies, manufacturers, telecoms operators and education establishments. We successfully migrated their entire legacy WIMAX network onto an InfiNet Wireless one, thus allowing them to serve even more customers and significantly add value to their business models.



Another major success we achieved was in Cairo, Egypt, where we deployed a modern Intelligent Traffic System to ease congestion, improve air quality and decrease travel time with an emphasis of increasing productivity through dynamic road traffic monitoring and management, said Kamal. AfricaCom is key to our growth strategy within the region and is a good platform for us to showcase our latest wireless solutions, meet with existing partners and end customers, as well as building relationships with new ones.



InfiNet Wireless can be found at, Stand A19. To arrange a meeting or press interview please contact Joanne Turner- joanne.turner(at)proactive-pr.com





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/InfiNet-Wireless-to-Launch-Leading-Carrier-Grade-Point-to-Point-Wireless



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:42

Language: English

News-ID 504130

Character count: 4845

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 01/11/2016



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease