Scandit Launches Mobile Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0, Delivering Superior Performance Over Traditional Handheld Scanners and Mobile Computers

(firmenpresse) - The latest release allows enterprises to benefit from up to five times lower total cost of ownership over traditional data capture devices in a wide variety of scanning use cases



San Francisco, CA and Zurich, Switzerland  November 1, 2016 - Scandit, the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, today announced the launch of its Barcode Scanner Software Development Kit (SDK) 5.0. The new release provides retail, manufacturing and supply chain enterprises with the speed and performance necessary to replace dedicated barcode scanners and mobile computers with more flexible and cost-effective mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearables. The result: equivalent or improved scanning performance on a smart device at a fraction of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of traditional scanners.



Key Improvements in Version 5.0:

Speed: In batch scan speed tests, Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0 offers equivalent or better performance than leading dedicated barcode scanners

Range: Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0 can scan a code at distances up to 240 cm

Angle: The newest release can read a barcode at up to an 80-degree side angle

Localization: Using the processing powers of both the CPU and GPU of a smartphone, Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0 is able to localize and track multiple codes at once

Battery Life: Results show that on the Samsung Galaxy S7, Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0 achieves 15 hours and more than 9000 scans on a single charge

Supported Devices: Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0 can be used to develop apps on a variety of devices such as Google Glass and Microsoft HoloLens, as well as drones and robots

Our Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK enables enterprises across the supply chain to take advantage of the unmatched speed and performance of our barcode scanning technology to transform their business processes and reduce costs, said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. Whether you are still using traditional scanners and mobile computers or have already started to use smart devices, you can easily incorporate our SDK into your existing apps, or fast-track new app development using our Flow platform, which also includes our Barcode Scanner SDK.





Companies interested in trying the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK can sign up for a free 30-day trial.



Links

Learn more about Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK: http://www.scandit.com/products/barcode-scanner

Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK: https://ssl.scandit.com/account/customers/new?p=test

Download Barcode Scanner demo apps for iOS and Android: http://www.scandit.com/resources/demo-apps

Watch a video about Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK 5.0: http://www.scandit.com/resources/videos/scandit-barcode-scanner-v-5-0

Learn more about Scandit: http://www.scandit.com







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Scandit-Launches-Mobile-Barcode-Scanner-SDK-50



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Scandit is the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, specializing in barcode scanning solutions that transform business processes across industries including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and retail. Through its software technologies and cloud services, Scandit empowers organizations to rapidly build, deploy and manage mobile apps for smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. The resulting solutions offer a lower total cost of ownership than traditional, dedicated devices. Scandits solutions portfolio includes patented, software-based optical data capture technology, an innovative iPhone Case and rapidly deployable enterprise mobile apps. Built on its Flow Mobile Application Development Platform (MADP) for Data Capture, the companys cloud-based mobility solutions are enabling business transformation for thousands of businesses worldwide, including top brands Cardinal Health, Coop, The Home Depot, NASA and Verizon Wireless.



For more information visit www.scandit.com.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Julie Kirby, Ascendant Communications

jkirby(at)ascendcomms.net

07956 955625

Date: 11/01/2016 - 16:14

Language: English

News-ID 504134

Character count: 2965

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease