Macquarie Canada and the Energy Sector Raise Funds for Charities in Oyster Shuck Off

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Macquarie Group teamed up with its partners in the energy industry to hold the Annual Shuck Off and Seafood Feast charity-day event on September 29, 2016. The event raised a total of more than $213,000 in individual donations and corporate contributions for Children's Wish Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation, YMCA Calgary and Unicef Canada.

Competing on behalf of their nominated charities, energy industry leaders represented comprised Paul Colborne, President and CEO of Surge Energy Inc.; Ian Dundas, President and CEO of Enerplus Corp.; Brett Herman, President and CEO of TORC Oil & Gas; and Dale Shwed, President and CEO of Crew Energy Inc.

Once again, Dale Shwed emerged victorious, claiming the title for his charity, the Children's Wish Foundation. Donations comprised approximately $138,000 raised by the CEOs and their supporters, individual contributions from Macquarie staff and clients, together with a matching amount of $75,000 from the Macquarie Group Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Macquarie Group. Since the first event in 2015, the shuck off has raised almost $450,000 for a range of Calgary-based charities.

"For the second year running, the Macquarie Annual Shuck Off and Seafood Feast brought together our industry colleagues to help give back to the community. We would like to thank everyone who contributed and competed to bring, through the spirit of healthy competition, some very generous commitments to a range of very worthwhile causes," said Dan Cristall, CEO of Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd.

The event was held in Calgary's charbar at The Simmons Building, with food and beverage also provided by Sidewalk Citizen Bakery and Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters.

About The Macquarie Group Foundation

The Macquarie Group Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Macquarie Group. In the year to March 31, 2016, the Macquarie Group Foundation, together with Macquarie Group staff efforts, contributed A$30 million and 46,000 of volunteering and pro bono hours to more than 1,500 community organizations around the world. Since the Foundation was established in 1985, it and Macquarie staff have contributed more than A$270 million globally. For more information, visit .

