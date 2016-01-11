       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
NovAtel Places a Research Contract With the GPS Research Laboratory to Study High Precision, High Integrity Positioning for Autonomous Land Vehicles

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- NovAtel Inc. (NovAtel) is pleased to announce it has placed a research contract to determine how Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology can deliver a positioning solution that meets both the safety and accuracy requirements of unmanned automotive vehicles. The research conducted by the GPS Research Laboratory at Stanford University will expand the scope of similar research for aircraft applications. The present research will include study concepts for high integrity carrier phase algorithms as well as threat models and safety monitors with the purpose of improving the safety of autonomous land transportation.

About NovAtel Inc.

NovAtel designs, manufactures and sells high precision OEM positioning technology. Developed for efficient and rapid integration, our products have set the standard in quality and performance for over 20 years. State-of-the-art, lean manufacturing facilities in our North American headquarters produce the industry's most extensive line of OEM receivers, antennas and subsystems. All of our products are backed by a team of highly skilled application engineers.

NovAtel Inc. is part of Hexagon (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM:HEXA B) (hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:00
