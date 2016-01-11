VisuaLimits Activates Advanced Analytics Features on Intelligent Table Limits Signs at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- today announced it has activated the table analytics features on all of the intelligent, VL-Focus Limit Signs which the company recently installed at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The live table game software modules initially deployed at The Cosmopolitan on the VL-Focus included the core dynamic wagering limits information and advertising and marketing display capabilities for players on the front LCD. The rear-facing touch screen on each unit allows for instant communications between the pit, surveillance, hosts and other departments along with the display of player rating data.

Ryan McClellan, COO of VisuaLimits said, "We are excited that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas selected VisuaLimits for their table game signage technology. By activating our Game Performance module, The Cosmopolitan will now be able to take advantage of our optical-analytics feature and seamlessly collect critical table games data such as automated Head Counts, Side Bet participation and Game Utilization information. VisuaLimits will continue to develop software that allows our casino partners to maximize their game performance, enhance and streamline customer service efforts as well as to assist in the protection of their games."

Las Vegas-based VisuaLimits develops and sells the only intelligent, two-sided LCD table-game limit-sign in the industry for live table games and provides a cost-effective foundation for a range of analytics and other functions. As the company's fourth-generation product, automatically detects every hand played on card games, allows automated adjustments of limits to entice more game play, protects tables with added optical game perspectives and communicates important messages to staff property wide along with marketing promotions to players. units also allows operators to combine typical table games hardware to reduce costs and clutter on their games as well as improve the overall appearance of their gaming floor. VisuaLimits has installed limit signs and dynamic analytic systems in more than 50 casinos in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit .

CONTACTS:



Ryan McClellan

VisuaLimits, LLC

Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +1 702 238-4235





Johan Stoop

VisuaLimits, LLC

Commercial Director

+1 702 343-4955





More information:

http://visualimits.com/



PressRelease by

VisuaLimits

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 504142

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VisuaLimits

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease