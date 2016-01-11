Environmental protection by forwarding agents and logistics providers

(firmenpresse) - Environment and climate protection is an increasingly important subject. A lot of people are concerned about how our earth will look like in the future. Thats why the willingness to treat our environment and climate with care is constantly growing. Meanwhile the conservation of nature for our following generations becomes an objective and a need of everyone.

For example, do you know Earth Hour? This is a campaign by the WWF using the slogan For a living planet. Earth Hour is a symbolic act to raise everyone's awareness for environmental protection. First millions of people around the globe switch off their lights at the same time. Afterwards even famous landmarks disappear in the dark. The last event took place in March 2016. 178 states took part in it  and as a result of it over 7000 cities and millions of people participated. A great symbol!



Environmental protection in companies:



Consequently companies have to take care of sustainability, energy efficiency, resource protection and many more, too. Its about recyclable products, garbage disposal, water and sewage, energy consumption, CO2 pollution and a lot more. Its a big challenge for companies to meet these topics and to make improvements in this regard for the benefit of our environment. Its also difficult to link all these subjects and to stay economically efficient along the way. Of course, this affects the logistics sector, too. Since the logistics is a core part of the so-called supply chain, a lot of attention will be turned on how to approach environmental protection there.



How does environmental protection in transport and logistics look like?



How exactly can this sector contribute to the environment and climate protection? For example by trucks that feature the lowest possible pollutant emission. In any case it takes efficient route planning, too, by which fuel is saved. Furthermore attention is more and more paid to the development of electronic trucks. When will they be fully operational and economically sustainable? Especially in metropolises this has a high significance for the air quality because these so-called e-trucks are emission-free.





Did you know? Transporting goods by airplane is the most harmful type of transport for the environment regarding CO2 emissions. In contrast rail transports are the mode of transport with the lowest CO2 emissions. Logistics companies should consider this in their planning, for example for multimodal transports.



In little each employee can contribute to environmental protection measures, too. By consequently switching off lights and electronic devices while they are not necessarily needed, for example. Furthermore waste should be separated and unnecessary copies or prints should be avoided.



Examples for environmental protection in transport and logistics:

Company Pfaff Logistik is an excellent example for how environmental protection can be realized in the field of transport and logistics. Its in-house truck fleet predominantly consists of vehicles that conform to the Euro 6 norm and drive with biodiesel. Furthermore the company had installed photovoltaic plants on its warehouses. With the amount of eco-friendly energy they produce they could provide 450 two-person households with electrical power. The CO2 emission is consequently reduced by 1,100 tons. Additionally all employees are trained to act sustainably and environmentally sensitive. A permanent focus on the companys development regarding environment and climate protection is a matter of course for the management.







http://www.pfafflogistik.de/en/



Pfaff International at the gate to the world ...

Since September 2012 Pfaff International is a member of Global Project Logistics Network (GPLN). Members of this network cover a wide range of logistic solutions in the field of industrial projects. They reach from infrastructure projects and energy projects to petroleum industry logistics. By its membership Pfaff International has access to over 200 carriers and forwarding agencies in over 80 countries. That allows to develop ideal transport solutions even for rare or specifically challenging transports and to cover the whole spectrum of complicated logistics reliably.

