Land Securities Group PLC Total Voting Rights

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTC PINK: LSGOF)

LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOF

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 November 2016

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Land Securities Group PLC confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 October 2016, its issued ordinary share capital consisted of 801,221,681 shares of 10p each, of which 10,495,131 shares are held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Land Securities Group PLC as at 1 November 2016 is 790,726,550.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Land Securities Group PLC under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Maria Smout

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

0207 024 5264

PressRelease by

Land Securities Group PLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:10

Language: English

News-ID 504152

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Land Securities Group PLC

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease