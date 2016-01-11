Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Matt Giegerich named to MM&M's and PRWeek's "Health Influencer 50" list

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced Matt Giegerich, the network's chairman & CEO, has been has been named to Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M)'s and PRWeek's Health Influencer 50 list.

MM&M and PRWeek collaborated to select the 50 healthcare professionals they have determined are changing the current healthcare landscape and elevating patient stories, as well as brand marketing, to a new level. Both MM&M and PRWeek will release features on each of these honorees in their November 2016 print issues. The publications will also explore some of the industry's top marketing and communications concerns; whether pharma's shift to storytelling will help address its pricing woes; how health technology plays an ever-growing role in delivering care more effectively; and how pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurers, and HCPs must adapt their messaging to engage millennials, among others.

Kate Cronin, global managing director at our sister company, Ogilvy Public Relations, has also been honored with a spot on this year's list.

For more information on this recognition, and to see all of the top health influencers, please visit: .

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

Beth Paulino



Kerianne Slattery

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

973.352.1000 tel

PressRelease by

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:18

Language: English

News-ID 504157

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Stadt: PARSIPPANY, NJ





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease