Experience a Stay that is Fresh, Fun and Fast at an Iconic Bangkok Hotel

The Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok launches a new video campaign that highlights the hotel's engaging mission

(firmenpresse) - BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Conveniently located in the central business and shopping district, the is the city's premier accommodation for vacation and business travelers alike.

Designed with comfort and practicality in mind, the hotel's 316 spacious guest rooms are adorned with modern décor and feature mini bars, flat screen TVs, and high-speed WiFi so you can stay plugged in between relaxing on a pillowtop mattress, gazing at the gorgeous Bangkok skyline from your window or floating lazily in the hotel's picturesque outdoor pool.

With Silom, Pratunam Market and CentralWorld close by, the Courtyard Bangkok is ideal for making the most of the fast-paced Bangkok lifestyle in ways that are as fresh as the evolving city. Making the pursuit of fun in Bangkok even easier for guests is the hotel's complimentary TukTuk pick-up service at Rajdamri and Chitlom BTS stations. With such ease of access and convenient navigation, no Bangkok treasure should go undiscovered.

Exploring the city on vacation or darting around town from one business meeting to the next crucial appointment can be exhausting in the best way, but still the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok understands that life needs balance. After a long day of work or play, guests are invited to unwind at the Thada Heritage Spa with some restorative pampering, or maybe enjoy something as simple as some well-deserved "me-time" sipping some Thai tea at the warm and welcoming MoMo Café.

It's this balance between the fast-paced pursuit of fun and optimal relaxation to keep things fresh that has inspired the brand's exciting new ethic: Fresh, Fun, Fast. The concept comes to life in a new video by the Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok:

This is just a glimpse of what guests can expect of their stay at the Courtyard Bangkok. For bookings and more information, guests are encouraged to visit or contact the hotel's reservation specialists via email at or call: +66 2690 1888.

Located in the heart of central Bangkok, the Courtyard Bangkok hotel is an iconic oasis of leisure and pleasure. Combining simplicity and comfort with modern convenience, the property offers a choice of 316 rooms and suites spanning over 15 floors, blending contemporary décor with traditional Thai touches. Guests are invited to indulge at MoMo Café, the hotel's causal eatery, or surround themselves in tranquility at the property's poolside lounge. Positioned in the heart of Bangkok, travelers have access to the best of the city, with rooms that offer an array of amenities, like high-speed Internet access and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also offers highly versatile function rooms that can be configured into up to five meeting venues, accommodating a maximum of 160 people with unique spaces that sport the latest professional equipment.

Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok

155/1 Soi Mahadlekluang 1

Rajdamri Road, Pathumwan

Bangkok, Thailand

+66 2690 1888





Chayanit Bovornprus

Marketing Communications Executive

+66 690 1888





Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok

