Sigma Global Vision Lenses and New Mount Converter Win Big in 2016

Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary lens, 20mm F1.4 Art lens, 24-35mm F2 Art lens, 50-100mm F1.8 Art lens and Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 garner top accolades

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, has been honored with 10 prestigious industry awards in 2016, including two Lucie Technical Awards presented at the recent 2016 PhotoPlus Expo. The Sigma Global Vision 20mm F1.4 Art took home a Lucie for "Best Wide Angle Prime Lens," and the brand new Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 Art received the "Best Standard Zoom Lens" award for its outstanding technical innovation.

Sigma Global Vision lenses and the brand new Mount Converter MC-11 have earned high marks throughout 2016, receiving numerous awards and accolades including:

The world renowned (Technical Image Press Association) judging panel named Sigma's 50-100mm F1.8 Art as "Best DSLR Telephoto Zoom Lens"; the 24-35mm F2 Art as "Best DSLR Wide Angle Zoom Lens"; and the 20mm F1.4 Art as "Best Professional DSLR Lens."

Madavor Media's magazine put the Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 Art on its list for "Best Professional APS-C Lens."

honored the Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 Art lens and Mount Converter MC-11 with highly sought after , citing the newcomers as the year's best and most noteworthy technology products for professional photographers.

The 50-100mm F1.8 Art proved to be the top zoom lens choice again in August, when Sigma was presented with the "" award from (the European Imaging and Sound Association).

Rounding out the list is the for the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary lens, which took honors in the "Best Camera Accessories" category.

"It's a true honor and privilege to be recognized by these highly respected industry organizations," states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. "Sigma is incredibly passionate about creating innovative lenses and accessories for everyone from amateur photographers to seasoned professionals. A special thank you goes to EISA, Madavor Media, Professional Photographer, The Lucie Awards, TIPA and TWICE for recognizing that innovation and passion."

Designed for APS-C cameras (equates to a 27-450mm), the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 lens features a 16.6x zoom ratio covering focal lengths from wide to telephoto. It also boasts a 1:3 macro ratio. An enhanced optical stabilizer compensates for camera shake, while an optimized hyper-sonic motor ensures quiet and fast autofocus. Four FLD (performance equal to fluorite) paired with one SLD glass element capture incredibly sharp and contrasted images all the way through the focal length. Top quality glass mitigates aberration to produce outstanding results.

Ideal for videography, astrophotography, landscape, low-light/indoor and event photography, the state-of-the-art 20mm F1.4 Art is a wide-angle prime lens that supports both full-frame and APS-C sensor cameras. Designed with careful attention to the lens' edge-to-edge performance, the 20mm F1.4 is Sigma's widest prime Art lens to date. It features premium FLD glass and five SLD glass elements in a 15-element, 11-group design. The advanced lens structure minimizes spherical aberration, axial chromatic aberration and field curvature to deliver incredible image quality. Tested using the proprietary "A1" measuring system, the 20mm F1.4 Art delivers the highest standard of operation for professionals.

The 24-35mm F2 Art lens is the world's first full-frame F2 zoom lens, marrying the versatility of a zoom with outstanding optics performance. Featuring premium FLD glass and seven SLD glass elements, the 24-35mm F2 creates sharp and beautiful images. Its large diameter, aspherical lens also provides a stunning level of brightness, which is ideal even at the widest of apertures.

Building on the core capabilities of the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art lens, the five-time award-winning Sigma 50-100 F1.8 Art lens covers three popular short tele prime focal lengths (85mm, 105mm and 135mm), offering a mid-range zoom that is ideal for both photographers and videographers. Key features include three FLD glass elements and one high-refractive index, high-dispersion glass element to minimize aberrations; a redesigned, enhanced Hyper Sonic Motor; a durable polycarbonate diaphragm and a versatile inner focusing and zoom design.

The high-performance Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 is engineered for Sony E-mount, full frame and APS-C sensor cameras. It allows users to access 17 high-performance Sigma Canon Mount (EF) and Sigma Mount (SA) Global Vision lenses. It features an internal control data system that ensures perfect optimization of AF drive, aperture control and additional supported functions including continuous autofocus and eye detection. Utilizing the latest technology, the MC-11 supports fast and accurate autofocus and will work in conjunction with in-camera and in-lens stabilization functions. With added integrated flocking, lens performance is assured to have no internal reflections and reduction. As new compatible lenses are released, the MC-11 can be updated via a personal computer using the Sigma Optimization Pro software and Sigma USB Dock (sold separately).

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

Sigma Corporation of America

