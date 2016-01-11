Starcore Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 28, 2016.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company. LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Starcore and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, David Gunning as Chief Operating Officer and Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary. The Board also appointed Tanya Lutzke of Vancouver, B.C. as an additional director. "We welcome Tanya to Starcore," said Robert Eadie. "With her background in banking, finance and law enforcement, she will be a valuable addition to Starcore's diversified board."

About Starcore

Starcore is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing gold and silver through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compania Minera Pena de Bernal, S.A. de C.V., which owns the San Martin mine in Queretaro, Mexico. The Company is a public reporting issuer on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company is also engaged in owning, acquiring, exploiting, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties further. The Company has interests in properties located in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

More information on Starcore is available at .

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Robert Eadie

Telephone: 604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Facsimile: 604-602-4936



Investor Relations

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Evan Eadie

Phone: 416-640-1936





More information:

http://www.starcore.com/s/Home.asp



PressRelease by

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 15:57

Language: English

News-ID 504164

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease