Bishop Fox Partner Christie Terrill to Present Dark Reading Keynote on How to Prepare a Next-Generation IT Security Strategy

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- partner Christie Terrill, who leads the cybersecurity consulting firm's enterprise security team, will present a keynote session on "Preparing a Next-Generation IT Security Strategy" on November 15, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST at a Dark Reading Virtual Event. The talk will provide insight on how to develop a "futureproof" enterprise information technology (IT) security plan.

One of the main reasons information security is so hard to achieve today is that IT itself is changing so rapidly. Cloud computing places security in the hands of a third-party service provider. Mobile technology, meanwhile, places security in the hands of the end user. And the emergence of intelligent, Internet-connected, non-computer devices -- the Internet of Things -- represents an entirely new set of security challenges.

Terrill will discuss how IT organizations can build a security strategy that works when so much of the computing environment is outside their span of control. She will also touch upon how security departments can implement technologies and practices that will work in both today's IT environment and tomorrow's dynamic, multi-dimensional computing world.

At Bishop Fox, Terrill oversees enterprise security projects related to security governance, risk management, compliance, and technical controls. Before joining Bishop Fox, Terrill worked in the security consulting practices at Accenture and Ernst & Young for clients in the Global 500.

For more details and to register for the event, please visit: .

Bishop Fox is an independent cybersecurity firm that protects businesses from today's increasing security threats. Headquartered in Phoenix since 2005, the firm provides assessment and penetration testing and enterprise security consulting services to the world's leading organizations. For more information, visit .

