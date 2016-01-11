Canada's First 4DX Auditorium Opens This Friday at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

300th 4DX Auditorium to Open Globally Advanced Tickets for Marvel's Doctor Strange in 4DX on Sale Today on Cineplex.com Cineplex Hosting Press Event on Opening Day

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Cineplex Entertainment ("Cineplex") (TSX: CGX), in partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, today announced that Canada's first 4DX auditorium will open its doors on Friday, November 4, 2016. Premiering at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP in Toronto, Ontario, Cineplex's 4DX auditorium features 80 specially-designed motion seats that are further enhanced by environmental effects like wind, mist, bubbles, snow and scent that work in perfect synchronicity with the action on the big screen.

Cineplex's new 4DX auditorium marks a huge milestone for 4DX, as this will be its 300th screen to open worldwide. It features over 20 different effects that have been programed and optimized by a team of skilled editors to create a one of a kind movie-going adventure. Amplifying the experience from watching a movie to almost being in it, the new state-of-the-art auditorium will feature the latest Hollywood new releases, beginning this Friday with the premiere of the highly anticipated film Marvel's Doctor Strange. Tickets are available at the Box Office and on starting today.

"We're passionate about offering our guests new entertainment choices and we're proud that today we can officially add 4DX to our growing list of premium movie experiences," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex Entertainment. "4DX harnesses the very latest in film exhibition technology from around the world and we are really pleased to be the first to introduce the experience to Canada."

"We are excited to open our 300th screen globally in Canada and celebrate this milestone in partnership with Cineplex," said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "Feedback from audiences in Los Angeles and New York City has been overwhelmingly positive and we're certain that Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP will become a prominent entertainment hub within the city."

Press Event

Reporters interested in learning more about 4DX are invited to attend an exclusive movie screening event on the morning of November 4, 2016.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 165 theatres with 1,683 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at

About CJ 4DPLEX Co. Ltd.

CJ 4DPLEX is the world's first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies with motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lighting, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes of both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with over 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 300 Hollywood titles have been screened in 4DX. As of October 2016, 4DX reaches over 36,000 seats in operation at 300 auditoriums in 42 countries. For more information, please visit .

