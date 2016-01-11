SourceClear Appoints Alex Ethier as Chief Product Officer

Industry Leader will Drive Aggressive Growth Plans for Open Source Security Tools

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , the leader in open source code safety, today appointed Alex Ethier as Chief Product Officer. Ethier, former VP of Product at Chef Software, will bring a forward-thinking developer ethos to a growing security tool company that's experiencing strong market demand as open source software increasingly permeates the world of software development.

Ethier now owns SourceClear's product strategy and execution as well as its R&D function led by Dr. Asankhaya Sharma. DevOps is a growing market with significant opportunity, and Ethier's primary goal is to build out SourceClear's engineering team and increase the speed to market of open source security tools. Ethier has a history building secure, high performance cloud computing systems and creating DevOps tools to manage the software supply chain. Prior to running product at Chef, Ethier was the co-founder and CEO of Tower3, a serverless event-driven cloud computing platform that was acquired by Chef Software in 2014.

"I first met Alex when he was still at Chef, and it was immediately clear that they had a product leader who could see around the corner," explains CEO Mark Curphey. "Bringing him in was an integral part of building out an executive team that shared a passion for security, open source and developer tools. Alex joins Brian Doll, VP of Marketing and former GitHub VP of Strategy to round out a team that will advance SourceClear as an open source security leader."

With companies increasingly relying on open source software, the risk of undiscovered vulnerabilities is high. Compounded by the speed of modern software development, integrating security tools directly into developer workflows is now a critical component of using open source safety.

"As software becomes the foundation of every business, government and consumer product, security is critical," explains Ethier. "Open source software fuels innovation and is rapidly spreading into every code base. This creates substantial benefits for the world but also tremendous security risks. SourceClear is leading a fundamental shift in the way we approach open source security."

Founded in 2013, SourceClear helps companies use open source safely. Backed by the most complete data on open source libraries and vulnerabilities, SourceClear integrates into developer workflows to provide automated security analysis so you can stay safe while you move fast. Customers include some of the largest software vendors and Internet companies in the world, uniting developers, security engineers and operations teams together to build software safely.

