SMA Solar Technology AG and ELSE Enerji Ltd. strengthen their cooperation in the Turkish PV market

(PresseBox) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) and one of the most dynamic EPC companies of Turkey, ELSE Enerji Ltd., have recently signed a new General Frame Agreement for the supply of 154 MW of central and string inverters from SMA for plants to be realized by ELSE Enerji within a year.

The founders of ELSE Enerji Ltd., Mustafa Herdem and Serhat Çay, both present during the signature ceremony, noted "Both companies have been in close cooperation since the very beginning of the PV market in Turkey and have already completed many projects until today." They continued: "In the rapidly growing Turkish PV market, we have chosen to strengthen our cooperation with SMA, based on the reliability, consistency and high quality that SMA ensures worldwide. We feel extremely secure with our decision since SMA?s offering also includes a comprehensive service package."

"This new agreement with ELSE Enerji, reinforces SMA?s commitment to the growing Turkish PV market," underlined Marko Werner, Executive Vice President Sales EMEA at SMA. "We strongly believe that the Turkish market will continue to show high growth potential."

SMA solutions have been proven as a perfect fit to the challenging climate conditions in Turkey. Most PV power plants with SMA inverters in Turkey are in regions at more than 1,000 meters height and are exposed to temperatures of minus 40°C in winter and up to 45°C in summer. In some cases, they are located in remote regions that often have poor infrastructure, making it difficult to transport individual components there. Weak transmission lines and sometimes locations with a high level of sand and dust exposure tend to be the rule rather than the exception.

About Else Enerji

ELSE Enerji is one of the leading solar EPC companies in Turkey that has offered consultancy, engineering, project design, installation and operation and maintenance services for solar power plants since it was founded in 2011. The total capacity of ELSE Enerji?s solar power plant EPC references has reached 160 MWp, including plants commissioned and under construction. In addition, ELSE Enerji has solar power plant project references of 414 MWp, which were engineered and designed under ELSE Enerji's responsibility. ELSE Enerji?s goal is to quickly become an active player in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as in the Turkish market by building on its successful projects and maximizing the strengths of its dynamic team to provide their customers with reliable, solution-oriented, innovative and cost-effective service.



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.



The SMA Group with sales of ?1 billion in 2015 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 750 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.





Company information / Profile:

The SMA Group with sales of ?1 billion in 2015 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 750 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.





PressRelease by

SMA Solar Technology AG

Date: 11/01/2016 - 16:16

Language: English

News-ID 504169

Character count: 5670

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SMA Solar Technology AG

Stadt: Niestetal





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease