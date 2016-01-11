Longlist Announced for BC's National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, One of Canada's Largest Book Prizes

Over 140 books by 46 publishers were nominated for the $40,000 prize from across the country. The prize jury has selected the following longlist of 10 books.

The BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction will announce its shortlist in December and the award will be presented in Vancouver in early 2017.

The jury for the 2017 Award comprises:

Hal Wake, Jury Chair, Artistic Director of the Vancouver Writers Fest and a member of granting juries for Canada Council, BC Arts Council and the City of Vancouver.

Jan Walter, editor, publishing executive, bookseller and former Chair of the Kingston WritersFest Board.

John Burns, journalist, editor, publisher and current editorial director of Echo Storytelling Agency in Vancouver.

"This year's lineup of Canadian non-fiction titles continues a strong tradition of excellence among our national writers," said BC Achievement Foundation chair Keith Mitchell. "Our thanks to the jury for their efforts in selecting the 2017 longlist."

Previous winners of the BC Award include:

The BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction is presented by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation, an independent foundation established and endowed by the Province of British Columbia in 2003 to celebrate excellence in the arts, humanities, enterprise and community service. This is the 13th year in which the award will be presented.

For more information on BC's National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction and on submission guidelines, please visit .

