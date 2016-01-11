Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Available to Eligible Borrowers Impacted by Hurricane Matthew

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) confirmed today that its full menu of disaster relief policies is available to homeowners whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Freddie Mac's disaster relief policies are available to borrowers with homes in presidentially declared Major Disaster Areas where federal Individual Assistance programs have been extended to affected individuals and households.

Freddie Mac is one of the nation's largest investors in residential mortgages.

"There are now more than 300,000 borrowers across four states -- North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida -- whose homes may have been impacted by the storm and associated flooding," said Yvette Gilmore, Freddie Mac's Vice President of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management. "We want to remind homeowners about the options that are available to them. Relief, including forbearance on mortgage payments for up to one year, may be available if their mortgage is owned or guaranteed by Freddie Mac."

Freddie Mac disaster relief policies authorize mortgage servicers to help affected borrowers in presidentially declared Major Disaster Areas where federal Individual Assistance programs have been extended. A list of these areas can be found at .

Freddie Mac mortgage relief options for affected borrowers in these areas include:

Suspending foreclosures by providing forbearance for up to 12 months;

Waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against borrowers with disaster-damaged homes; and

Not reporting forbearance or delinquencies caused by the disaster to the nation's credit bureaus.

Freddie Mac is also reminding servicers to consider borrowers who work in eligible disaster areas, but have homes in unaffected areas, for Freddie Mac's standard relief policies, which include forbearance or mortgage modifications.

Affected borrowers should immediately contact their mortgage servicer -- the company to which they send their monthly mortgage payment.

See for a description of Freddie Mac disaster relief policies.

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and .

Freddie Mac

Comments on this PressRelease