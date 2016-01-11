CFSC enters into a multi-year Gold Level Supplier agreement with Skills/Competences Canada

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- In celebration of National Skilled Trades and Technology Week, Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is pleased to announce a multi-year Gold Level Supplier agreement with Skills/Competences Canada (SCC)'s national competition: the only national multi-trade and technology event for skilled trade and technology students and apprentices.

"The CFS program and SCC are aligned in their support of Canadian economic and social development. For several years, CFS licensees have supplied refurbished computers to SCC's national competition and it was entirely natural for us to grow that relationship with a multi-year agreement benefitting the shared objectives of the CFS program and SCC", said CFSC-OPEC Executive Director, Toby Harper-Merrett.

Under this agreement, the CFS program will continue to provide computers and support for the Skills Canada National Competition, as well as the provision of equipment and training support for the WorldSkills Team Canada.

"The CFS program's intended impacts include opportunities for youth to develop the digital skills they need to contribute to Canadian economic development. By providing technology, support and training, we will contribute not only to the Skills Canada National Competition but to CFS program objectives across Canada," added Mr. Harper-Merrett.

CFS is a national program that refurbishes and delivers, at little or no cost, technology and training from government organizations, private businesses and individuals, in support of digital inclusion and economic development. Computers are distributed to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations supporting youth, seniors, low-income Canadians, new Canadians, First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, and other eligible recipients across Canada.

"Partnerships with organizations like CFSC-OPEC are crucial to expanding not only the awareness of technology-based careers but also the skills required to work effectively in technology rich environments", said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Competences Canada. "By providing the opportunity for students to perform in a competitive format with the relevant equipment and tools, we better prepare them for the transition from the classroom to the workplace," added Mr. Thorson.

About CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a national non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's CFS program and its impacts of digital inclusion and economic development. CFSC's services to the CFS program stand in four pillars: marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

About Skills/Competences Canada (SCC)

SCC was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada's future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. SCC offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trades awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Competences Canada is the Canadian member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit or call 877-754-5226.

