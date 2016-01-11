Brookfield Residential Hawaii Debuts Two New Models at Oceanfront New Home Community in Hawaii

Brookfield Residential Hawaii, an award winning home builder that specializes in , has just announced the opening of two new model homes at Holua Kai, the newest oceanfront community of new homes on the Big Island of Hawaii.

"The popularity of Holua Kai has been driven by the unique opportunity to own a brand new luxury home at an oceanfront community," says Jeff Prostor, President of Brookfield Residential Hawaii.

According to VP of Sales and Marketing, Egen Moe, interest to the new models has been overwhelming. "Given the lack of this type of product in the marketplace, and the known quality of the homes we build in our other Brookfield Residential communities, we've taken many pre-model reservations. It has been exciting to open these beautiful model homes and showcase oceanfront living at its best."

Priced from the low $900,000s, Holua Kai at Keauhou offers an exclusive, gated collection of 40 . Much like the kama'aina homes of the past, Holua Kai's three- and four-bedroom plantation-style homes have been specifically designed to connect indoor and outdoor spaces by virtue of large open floor plans that maximize natural ventilation and lighting. These thoughtful and esoterically-pleasing designs take advantage of the cool sea breezes and amazing panoramic and coastline views from this oceanfront community. This new home community in Hawaii overlooks the manicured second, third, and fourth fairways of the Kona Country Club Ocean Course.

Brookfield's other community on the Big Island of Hawaii was the top selling Mauna Lani community in 2015. KaMilo is a gated community of 137 single family and paired homes surrounded by white sand beaches, cultural landmarks, day spas, tennis, golf, and local specialty markets. The private, 2-acre Recreation Village includes pools, a fitness lounge, spas, and an outdoor gathering pavilion. In addition to premium golf course locations, a number of garden view residences are also available at KaMilo. Currently offering 5 floor plan types, KaMilo is priced from the low $900,000s up to the $2 millions and features three- and four-bedroom homes.

Tours of the new model homes at both Holua Kai and KaMilo are available daily. To schedule a tour, call 888-242-5028 or visit online at . Brookfield Residential Hawaii offers live video conferencing tours via Skype and FaceTime making it convenient to tour models from the comfort of your living room at home.

Brookfield Residential Hawaii is an award-winning home builder offering luxury residential resort communities on the Islands of Hawaii and Kauai. Holua Kai is the newest collection of oceanfront new homes on the Big Island of Hawaii, KaMilo at Mauna Lani is a top selling community on the Big Island of Hawaii, and PiliMai at Poipu is the extremely popular luxury townhomes and condos on the Island of Kauai. For more information on all new homes in Hawaii by Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at .

About Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. The Company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities; builds and sells lots to third-party builders as well as their own home building division. The Company also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. For more information on Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at .

