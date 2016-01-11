Danbel Ventures Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Danbel Ventures Inc. ("Danbel" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's auditors. Ernst & Young, LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned effective November 1, 2016. The audit committee and the board of directors have appointed HS & Partners LLP as the successor auditor (the "Successor Auditor"), effective November 1, 2016, until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its board of directors and are available on SEDAR at .

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

Contacts:

Danbel Ventures Inc.

Michael Stein

President & CEO

416-816-9690

Danbel Ventures Inc.

