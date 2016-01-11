Nitinat Minerals Corp. Withdrawals Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Nitinat Minerals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: NZZ) - Herb Brugh reports: Further to the news release of October 27, 2016 the corporation is withdrawing its private placement.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Inspiration is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. Inspiration cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and Inspiration assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual events or new circumstances.

Contacts:

Nitinat Minerals Corporation

Herb Brugh

416.216.0964





More information:

http://www.nitinatminerals.com



PressRelease by

Nitinat Minerals Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 18:03

Language: English

News-ID 504188

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nitinat Minerals Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease