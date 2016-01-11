United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC)(TSX: UNC.PR.A)(TSX: UNC.PR.B)(TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
Contacts: United Corporations Limited Frank J. Glosnek Treasurer (416) 947-2578 (416) 362-2592 (FAX)
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Danbel Ventures Inc. ("Danbel" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's auditors. Ernst & Young, LLP (the "For ...
ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market has granted the Company an extension until February 27, 2017 plan to regain compliance with ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release sent by Goldmoney Inc. on November 1st, 2016 at 7:30 AM ET. The upcoming conference call is to announce the second quarter 2017 financial results, rath ...
TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE: GLH)(CSE: GLH.CN)(OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announc ...