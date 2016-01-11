       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC)(TSX: UNC.PR.A)(TSX: UNC.PR.B)(TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Contacts:
United Corporations Limited
Frank J. Glosnek
Treasurer
(416) 947-2578
(416) 362-2592 (FAX)



