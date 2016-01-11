B. Braun Launches Prontosan(R) Wound Gel X

ONLY wound gel with Betaine and Polyhexanide -- two ingredients designed to keep wounds clean

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced today the launch of Prontosan® Wound Gel X. It is the only wound gel available on the market that contains Betaine (surfactant) -- a surface-active cleanser that provides immediate debridement (process of removing dead tissue from wounds) and Polyhexanide (PHMB) -- which inhibits the growth of microorganisms within the product. Prontosan Wound Gel X is used for maintaining a clean and moist wound environment that is conducive to healing.

"Prontosan Wound Gel X represents an important advancement in wound care infection prevention and is specifically designed to keep wounds clean," said Mike Kelly, Director of Marketing, Infection Control Products at B. Braun. "It is indicated for the management of first and second-degree burns helping to put patients on the rapid road to recovery."

Prontosan Wound Gel X is an effective microbial barrier and it resists microbial colonization within the dressing. It also reduces microbial penetration through the dressing and softens necrotic tissue facilitating autolytic debridement. In addition to the management of first and second-degree burns, Prontosan Wound Gel X is also indicated for ulcers (including diabetic foot, leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers), partial and full thickness wounds, large surface area wounds, and surgical incisions.

Prontosan Wound Gel X will be available to customers in November.

To learn more, visit .

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

Contact:



Jason Ford

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610.997.4722





More information:

http://www.bbraunusa.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 504190

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: B. Braun Medical Inc.

Stadt: BETHLEHEM, PA





Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease