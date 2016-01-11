       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Advisory - FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- FP Newspapers Inc. (TSX: FP) invites members of the investment community and media to participate in the third quarter results conference call. Ron Stern, Chairman, Bob Cox, Publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press and Dan Koshowski, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the third quarter results. The review will be followed by a question and answer session. Please plan to connect five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

FP Newspapers Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Call, Monday, November 14, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern (11:00 a.m. Central).

Conference call

Participants may join the call by dialing 416-340-8530 or dial toll free at 800-766-6630 five minutes prior to 12:00 p.m. ET. The call will be available at any time for replay until December 15, 2016. To hear the replay dial 905-694-9451 or dial toll free at 800-408-3053. The replay code is 3311549.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations and the Carberry News Express weekly publication. The Winnipeg Free Press publishes six days a week for delivery to subscribers and single copy sales, and publishes a single copy edition on Sundays. Vividata, a third party research firm, which measures newspaper readership across Canadian markets, estimates that weekly 75% of all Winnipeg adults read the print or digital edition of the Winnipeg Free Press. The Brandon Sun publishes six days a week, serving the region with an average circulation of approximately 11,050 copies. Canstar Community News publishes weekly with an average circulation of approximately 200,000 copies. The businesses employ approximately 475 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach and Carberry, Manitoba. Further information can be found at and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at .

Contacts:


FP Newspapers Inc.
Daniel Koshowski
CFO
(204) 771-1897



More information:
http://www.fpnewspapers.com



