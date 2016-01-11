ADVA Optical Networking Announces Commercial Support of Facebook-Designed Voyager White Box Solution

Palo Alto, California, USA. November 1, 2016. ADVA Optical Networking today

announced commercial support for the Facebook-designed Voyager open optical

packet transport system that has been developed by the Telecom Infra Project

(TIP). Support for the new white box product was announced jointly with TIP

members on stage at their inaugural summit. Voyager is the first solution to be

released from TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport project group - a group that

was only initiated in May of this year. Voyager is a completely open 1RU DWDM

device that features 12 x 100Gbit/s QSFP 28 clients and 4 x 200Gbit/s 16QAM on

the line side. It has been developed specifically to increase the speed of

network innovation and simplify deployment processes. The TIP Summit is being

held at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park from November 1 until 2.



"What has been developed here is a true landmark in our industry. It's a game

changer that will open up networks to a whole new range of customers. This is

something undeniable," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical

Networking. "The whole anchor of this project is openness. It's been built into

Voyager from day one. It's also something that's at the very foundation of who

we are as a company. Openness, collaboration, choice - this is ADVA Optical

Networking. We believe in open ecosystems. We don't lock customers into

proprietary technologies. We believe in meeting their needs in the best way



possible. That's why TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport project group has been

such a success and why we're such a strong supporter of it. With our commercial

support, we'll be able to drive Voyager rapidly forward."



ADVA Optical Networking was the first transport vendor to join TIP's Open

Optical Packet Transport project group and has worked continuously with group

members to define how the Voyager solution can be commercialized. In addition to

selling the transport solution, ADVA Optical Networking will also offer its

network management software, network operations center and maintenance services

to provide customers with a complete network solution. This comprehensive

package will enable a broad range of operators and enterprises to rapidly

respond to their customers' demands and explore new business opportunities

without the need for protracted and complex deployment cycles. What's more, the

open nature of Voyager means there are no vendor lock-ins.



"It's exciting to see what TIP has achieved so quickly. We've made progress in

advancing the Open Optical Packet Transport project group, where ADVA Optical

Networking's team has played a key role," commented Hans-Juergen Schmidtke,

director, engineering, Facebook. "Voyager represents an important step in the

development of an open white box DWDM system. ADVA Optical Networking's

commitment to provide a commercial channel with essential services and software

support will help the Voyager initiative succeed. With Voyager, we've shown that

open and collaborative approaches can help increase the speed of network

innovation and implementation."



