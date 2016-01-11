(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ADVA Optical Networking SE /
ADVA Optical Networking Announces Commercial Support of Facebook-Designed
Voyager White Box Solution
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Open Optical Packet Transport System Will Help Customers Rapidly Respond to New
Business Opportunities
Palo Alto, California, USA. November 1, 2016. ADVA Optical Networking today
announced commercial support for the Facebook-designed Voyager open optical
packet transport system that has been developed by the Telecom Infra Project
(TIP). Support for the new white box product was announced jointly with TIP
members on stage at their inaugural summit. Voyager is the first solution to be
released from TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport project group - a group that
was only initiated in May of this year. Voyager is a completely open 1RU DWDM
device that features 12 x 100Gbit/s QSFP 28 clients and 4 x 200Gbit/s 16QAM on
the line side. It has been developed specifically to increase the speed of
network innovation and simplify deployment processes. The TIP Summit is being
held at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park from November 1 until 2.
"What has been developed here is a true landmark in our industry. It's a game
changer that will open up networks to a whole new range of customers. This is
something undeniable," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical
Networking. "The whole anchor of this project is openness. It's been built into
Voyager from day one. It's also something that's at the very foundation of who
we are as a company. Openness, collaboration, choice - this is ADVA Optical
Networking. We believe in open ecosystems. We don't lock customers into
proprietary technologies. We believe in meeting their needs in the best way
possible. That's why TIP's Open Optical Packet Transport project group has been
such a success and why we're such a strong supporter of it. With our commercial
support, we'll be able to drive Voyager rapidly forward."
ADVA Optical Networking was the first transport vendor to join TIP's Open
Optical Packet Transport project group and has worked continuously with group
members to define how the Voyager solution can be commercialized. In addition to
selling the transport solution, ADVA Optical Networking will also offer its
network management software, network operations center and maintenance services
to provide customers with a complete network solution. This comprehensive
package will enable a broad range of operators and enterprises to rapidly
respond to their customers' demands and explore new business opportunities
without the need for protracted and complex deployment cycles. What's more, the
open nature of Voyager means there are no vendor lock-ins.
"It's exciting to see what TIP has achieved so quickly. We've made progress in
advancing the Open Optical Packet Transport project group, where ADVA Optical
Networking's team has played a key role," commented Hans-Juergen Schmidtke,
director, engineering, Facebook. "Voyager represents an important step in the
development of an open white box DWDM system. ADVA Optical Networking's
commitment to provide a commercial channel with essential services and software
support will help the Voyager initiative succeed. With Voyager, we've shown that
open and collaborative approaches can help increase the speed of network
innovation and implementation."
# # #
About ADVA Optical Networking
At ADVA Optical Networking we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's
networks, a new vision for a connected world. Our intelligent telecommunications
hardware, software and services have been deployed by several hundred service
providers and thousands of enterprises. Over the past twenty years, our
innovative connectivity solutions have helped to drive our customers' networks
forward, helped to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We forge
close working relationships with all our customers. As your trusted partner we
ensure that we're always ready to exceed your networking expectations. For more
information on our products and our team, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
Published By:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For Press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
For Investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.advaoptical.com
Date: 11/01/2016 - 19:05
Language: English
News-ID 504195
Character count: 5592
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Stadt: Martinsried/Munich
Number of hits: 68
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.206
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|188
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.