Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new shares

1 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI



Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), an investment company listed on

SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail

properties in Russia and Germany, announces its intention to issue and offer up

to 5,050,000 new Shares (the "Offer Shares"). The proceeds from the issue of the

Offer Shares will be used for financing of the operating activity of the

Company.



According to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer

Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their

shareholdings as held on the register of members on 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm

(Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing

shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for

allocation to eligible investors by the Company.



It is expected that the offer of the Offer Shares shall take place from 9(th)

November through 5(th) December 2016.



Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering circular and

listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from Valartis

Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich (Tel: +41 44 503 5400 / E-

Mail: corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch).



The offer of Offer Shares is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board

of directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited dated 1(st) November 2016 and



advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the

Company.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration

or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares

of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable

exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No

public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United

States.



Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss

Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH

is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis

Group AG.



Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting

Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.





EPH Announcement Share Issuance:

http://hugin.info/139905/R/2053296/768498.pdf







http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/



