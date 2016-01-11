(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) /
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 5,050,000
new shares
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to
5,050,000 new shares
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), an investment company listed on
SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail
properties in Russia and Germany, announces its intention to issue and offer up
to 5,050,000 new Shares (the "Offer Shares"). The proceeds from the issue of the
Offer Shares will be used for financing of the operating activity of the
Company.
According to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer
Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their
shareholdings as held on the register of members on 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm
(Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing
shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for
allocation to eligible investors by the Company.
It is expected that the offer of the Offer Shares shall take place from 9(th)
November through 5(th) December 2016.
Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering circular and
listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from Valartis
Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich (Tel: +41 44 503 5400 / E-
Mail: corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch).
The offer of Offer Shares is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board
of directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited dated 1(st) November 2016 and
advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the
Company.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares
of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No
public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United
States.
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss
Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH
is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis
Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting
Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
EPH Announcement Share Issuance:
http://hugin.info/139905/R/2053296/768498.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com/
Date: 11/01/2016 - 19:10
Language: English
News-ID 504199
Character count: 3946
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH)
Stadt: Geneva
Number of hits: 65
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.206
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|187
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.