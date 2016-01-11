Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important update on the Government of Canada's infrastructure plan Investing in Canada related to public transit with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation.
Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: GO Transit Don Yard
470 Lakeshore Blvd. East,
Toronto, Ontario
Directions:
- From downtown Toronto, proceed south to Lakeshore Boulevard East
- Proceed eastward on Lakeshore Boulevard past Cherry Street, then turn left and proceed up the driveway to the yard
Contacts:
Brook Simpson
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-219-0149
Stacey Kenny
Senior Advisor
Communications & Stakeholder Relations - RER
Metrolinx
416-202-5059
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
Follow us on Twitter at (at)INFC_eng
More information:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/
Date: 11/01/2016 - 19:59
Language: English
News-ID 504206
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Infrastructure Canada
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 36
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.206
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|181
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.