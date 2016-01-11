       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important update on the Government of Canada's infrastructure plan Investing in Canada related to public transit with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: GO Transit Don Yard

470 Lakeshore Blvd. East,

Toronto, Ontario

Directions:

- From downtown Toronto, proceed south to Lakeshore Boulevard East

- Proceed eastward on Lakeshore Boulevard past Cherry Street, then turn left and proceed up the driveway to the yard

Contacts:
Brook Simpson
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-219-0149


Stacey Kenny
Senior Advisor
Communications & Stakeholder Relations - RER
Metrolinx
416-202-5059

Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Follow us on Twitter at (at)INFC_eng



http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/



