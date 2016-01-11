Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important update on the Government of Canada's infrastructure plan Investing in Canada related to public transit with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Steven Del Duca, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: GO Transit Don Yard

470 Lakeshore Blvd. East,

Toronto, Ontario

Directions:

- From downtown Toronto, proceed south to Lakeshore Boulevard East

- Proceed eastward on Lakeshore Boulevard past Cherry Street, then turn left and proceed up the driveway to the yard

Contacts:

Brook Simpson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-219-0149





Stacey Kenny

Senior Advisor

Communications & Stakeholder Relations - RER

Metrolinx

416-202-5059



Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154



Follow us on Twitter at (at)INFC_eng





More information:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Infrastructure Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 19:59

Language: English

News-ID 504206

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Infrastructure Canada

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease