PFSweb Sets Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. ET

(firmenpresse) - ALLEN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce service provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

PFSweb CEO Mike Willoughby and CFO Tom Madden will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-452-4005

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-2262

Conference ID: 7262018

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the company's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 23, 2016.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7262018

PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Diageo, Anastasia Beverly Hills, See's Candies, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Michael C. Willoughby



Chief Executive Officer

or

Thomas J. Madden

Chief Financial Officer

1-972-881-2900



Liolios

Scott Liolios or Sean Mansouri

1-949-574-3860





More information:

http://www.pfsweb.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 20:05

Language: English

News-ID 504209

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PFSweb, Inc.

Stadt: ALLEN, TX





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease