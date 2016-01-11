Ethos Gold Corp. Joins OTCQB

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF), is pleased to announce that the common shares of Ethos will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "ETHOF" effective at the market open on November 2, 2016. Ethos' common shares also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.
OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, NY, operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure and real time level 2 quotes for ETHOF at .
"The OTCQB makes it easier and more flexible for current and future shareholders, especially those who live in the U.S., to trade and access Ethos' common shares, while giving the Company access to a more expansive capital pool," states Gary Freeman, President and CEO of Ethos Gold Corp.
About Ethos Gold Corp.
Ethos has approximately 47,335,381 shares issued and outstanding, $7.8 million in working capital and is actively seeking business opportunities in favorable jurisdictions.
http://www.ethosgold.com
