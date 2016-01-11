TransCanada Provides Update on Strategic Initiatives

Announces Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares Actions Expected to be Accretive to Earnings Per Share, Strengthen Financial Position and Support Expected Annual Dividend Growth at the Upper End of Previous Guidance of Eight to 10 Per Cent Through 2020

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Highlights:

News Release - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada or the Company) today provided updates on a series of strategic initiatives. Together, they are expected to add to TransCanada's growth portfolio, be accretive to comparable earnings per share in 2017 and thereafter, strengthen the Company's financial position and support an annual dividend growth rate at the upper end of previous guidance of eight to 10 per cent through 2020.

First, TransCanada announced today it expects to realize approximately US$3.7 billion from the monetization of its U.S. Northeast Power business. The amount is expected to be realized through the sale of Ravenswood, Ironwood, Ocean State Power and Kibby Wind to Helix Generation, LLC, an affiliate of LS Power Equity Advisors for US$2.2 billion and TC Hydro to Great River Hydro, LLC, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC for US$1.065 billion with the remainder attributed to TransCanada's power marketing business which is expected to be realized going forward. The two sale transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2017 subject to certain regulatory and other approvals and will include closing adjustments. These sales are expected to result in an approximate $1.1 billion after-tax net loss which is comprised of a $656 million after-tax goodwill impairment charge recorded at September 30, 2016, an approximate $863 million after-tax net loss on the sale of the thermal and wind package to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 and an approximate $443 million after-tax gain on the sale of the hydro assets upon close of that transaction in 2017.

Proceeds from these sales and future realization of value of the marketing business will be used to repay a portion of the US$6.9 billion senior unsecured asset bridge term loan credit facilities (Columbia bridge loan facilities) which were used to partially finance the Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. (Columbia) acquisition earlier this year.

"The sale of our merchant U.S. Northeast Power business to fund a portion of our acquisition of Columbia will further enhance the stability and predictability of our earnings and cash flow streams and support a strong and growing dividend," said Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and chief executive officer. "Following the sale, the proportion of TransCanada's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA) expected to come from regulated and long-term contracted assets will exceed 95 per cent."

TransCanada also announced today it has decided to maintain its full ownership interest in a growing portfolio of natural gas pipeline assets in Mexico rather than sell a minority interest in six of these pipelines to fund a portion of the Columbia acquisition. TransCanada currently owns and operates the Guadalajara and Tamazunchale natural gas pipelines and is investing US$3.8 billion to develop and complete construction of four additional pipelines plus fund our interest in the Sur de Texas project, all of which will serve growing demand in Mexico. All projects are expected to be in-service by the end of 2018 and are underpinned by 25-year take-or-pay contracts with the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE). Once completed, the Company expects its Mexican natural gas pipeline business to generate approximately US$575 million of annual EBITDA, up from US$181 million in 2015.

"While the sale of a minority interest in our growing natural gas pipeline footprint in Mexico was an option, we determined that we would maximize short- and long-term shareholder value by retaining our full ownership interest in these assets and instead access capital markets," said Girling. "This will allow us to fully capture future growth associated with the portfolio, is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and is consistent with maintaining a simple corporate structure."

In conjunction with the Company's decision to maintain its current ownership interest in its Mexican natural gas pipeline assets, TransCanada also announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the Underwriters) led by TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets under which they have agreed to purchase from TransCanada and sell to the public 54.75 million Common Shares at a price of $58.50 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $3.2 billion (the Offering). The Common Shares will be offered to the public in Canada and the United States through the Underwriters or their representatives. TransCanada has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 5.475 million Common Shares at a price of $58.50 per Common Share at any time up to 30 days after closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals and subject to customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to repay a portion of the Columbia bridge loan facilities which were used to partially finance the acquisition of Columbia. The closing date for the offering is expected to be on November 16, 2016. The Common Shares will be issued by way of a short form prospectus that will be filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States under the multijurisdictional disclosure system. The Company has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in respect of the Offering. Investors should read the short form prospectus before making an investment decision.

TransCanada also announced it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger through which our wholly-owned subsidiary, Columbia, has agreed to acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding publicly held common units of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE: CPPL) (CPPL or the Partnership) at a price of US$17.00 per common unit for an aggregate transaction value of approximately US$915 million. The price represents an increase of US$1.25 or eight per cent per common unit when compared to Columbia's initial offer of US$15.75 per common unit on September 25, 2016. Common unitholders will continue to receive regular quarterly distributions of US$0.1975 per common unit including a pro-rated distribution for any partial period to the closing date.

The agreement was reached after a determination was made by a committee (Conflicts Committee) made up of the independent directors of the general partner of CPPL, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, that the merger agreement and the merger transactions are fair and reasonable to and in the best interests of the Partnership and to the holders of the Partnership's common units unaffiliated with Columbia entities. The transaction is expected to close in first quarter 2017 subject to receipt of CPPL unitholder approval. Upon closing, CPPL will be an indirect, wholly-owned entity of TransCanada and will cease to be a publicly held partnership.

"The decision to acquire Columbia Pipeline Partners completes our review of strategic alternatives for our master limited partnership (MLP) holdings following the Columbia transaction," said Girling. "Through the acquisition of the Partnership, our interest in the principal Columbia assets, Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission, effectively increases from 91.6 per cent to 100 per cent and allows us to fully capture the growth associated with Columbia's large capital program. It is also expected to be accretive to earnings per share and reduces complexity by leaving us with a single MLP in TC PipeLines, LP, which remains a core element of TransCanada's future strategy."

Looking forward, the Company will remain focused on advancing $25 billion of near-term capital projects, on-time and on-budget. Approximately $7.5 billion has been invested in these projects to date with the remainder to be spent largely over the next three years. The Company intends to prudently fund its capital program in a manner that is consistent with maintaining its financial strength through cash on hand, significant internally generated cash flow, senior debt, hybrid securities, preferred shares, portfolio management (including drop downs to TC PipeLines, LP) and common equity through its dividend reinvestment plan and, if appropriate, establishment of an 'At-the-market' equity issuance program. As these projects progress through the permitting and construction phases and into operation, they are expected to generate significant growth in earnings and cash flow and support an expected annual dividend growth rate at the upper end of previous guidance of eight to 10 per cent through 2020.

In the sale of the U.S. Northeast generating assets, TransCanada retained J.P. Morgan as its financial advisor, and Mayer Brown LLP as its legal advisor.

In its review of strategic alternatives regarding its MLP strategy, TransCanada retained Morgan Stanley as its financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP as its legal advisor.

