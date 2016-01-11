       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Resolute Energy Corporation to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 and Hold Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, November 8 at 4:30 pm EST

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Resolute Energy Corporation ("Resolute") (NYSE: REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2016. An investor conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Time: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM MST / 1:30 PM PST

Call: (888) 349-0084 (US), (855) 669-9657 (Canada) and (412) 902-4284 (International)

Replay: Available through Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (Canada/International), Passcode 10095284.

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties, with a particular emphasis on liquids focused, long-lived onshore U.S. opportunities. Resolute's properties are located in the Paradox Basin in Utah and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

HB Juengling
Vice President - Investor Relations
Resolute Energy Corporation
303-534-4600



