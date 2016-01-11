Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Announces Filing of Investor Presentation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX: DAQ.A)(TSX: DAQ.WT) (the "Corporation") announces that it has filed an investor presentation on SEDAR and on its company website in connection with the completion of its qualifying acquisition.

On October 26, 2016, the Corporation announced that it had filed a non-offering preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with the completion of its qualifying acquisition with CHC Student Housing Corp. ("CHC"), the only pure-play publicly listed student housing company in Canada. The Corporation's qualifying acquisition is intended to be completed by way of a court approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The resulting issuer will manage and own an interest in up to 18 properties with over 4,400 student housing beds with an average proximity to universities and colleges of approximately 0.7 km in 12 cities across Canada. The resulting issuer is expected to be renamed Canadian Student Living Group Inc. ("CSL") and will continue to be led by CHC's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hansen and the current CHC management team.

The investor presentation contains, among other things, disclosure of CSL as the resulting issuer, assuming completion of the Arrangement.

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

Contacts:

Jonathan Turnbull

Managing Director

(647) 253-1156





Lucie Presot

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-5157





