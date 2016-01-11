       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Finance


Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Announces Filing of Investor Presentation

ID: 504226
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX: DAQ.A)(TSX: DAQ.WT) (the "Corporation") announces that it has filed an investor presentation on SEDAR and on its company website in connection with the completion of its qualifying acquisition.

On October 26, 2016, the Corporation announced that it had filed a non-offering preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with the completion of its qualifying acquisition with CHC Student Housing Corp. ("CHC"), the only pure-play publicly listed student housing company in Canada. The Corporation's qualifying acquisition is intended to be completed by way of a court approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The resulting issuer will manage and own an interest in up to 18 properties with over 4,400 student housing beds with an average proximity to universities and colleges of approximately 0.7 km in 12 cities across Canada. The resulting issuer is expected to be renamed Canadian Student Living Group Inc. ("CSL") and will continue to be led by CHC's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hansen and the current CHC management team.

The investor presentation contains, among other things, disclosure of CSL as the resulting issuer, assuming completion of the Arrangement.

The investor presentation is available on under the Corporation's profile or on the Corporation's website at .

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

Contacts:
Jonathan Turnbull
Managing Director
(647) 253-1156


Lucie Presot
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5157



More information:
http://www.marketwired.com



Keywords (optional):

dundee-acquisition-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/01/2016 - 20:52
Language: English
News-ID 504226
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.208
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 159


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z