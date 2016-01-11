New Millennium Iron Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction Related to Quebec Government's Financial Contribution to Tata Steel Minerals Canada

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- New Millennium Iron Corp. ("NML" or the "Company") (TSX: NML) today announced closing of the transaction related to the previously reported financial contribution to Tata Steel Minerals Canada ("TSMC") by agencies of the Quebec Government (see dated January 21, 2016, dated July 26, 2016 and dated October 28, 2016).

TSMC, in which NML has a minority interest, is owner and operator of a direct shipping ore ("DSO") project in the Schefferville/Menihek region of Canada's Labrador Trough.

The transaction totaled $175 million, comprised of a loan of $50 million from Investissement Quebec along with $125 million for an 18% equity stake in TSMC through Ressources Quebec. As a result, the shareholdings in TSMC of Tata Steel and NML are now 77.68% and 4.32%, respectively.

About New Millennium

The Company is a Canadian iron ore development company with an extensive property position in Canada's principal iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, straddling the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Province of Quebec, in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Quebec. The Company's project areas are connected via a well-established, heavy-haul rail network to the Port of Sept-Iles, Quebec.

The Company is in a strategic partnership with Tata Steel, a global steel producer and industry leader. Tata Steel owns approximately 26.2% of the Company and is the Company's largest shareholder.

Beyond its investment in TSMC, the Company offers further development potential through seven, long-life taconite properties capable of producing high quality pellets and pellet feed to service the requirements of steel makers with either blast furnace or direct reduced iron making operations. Two of these deposits - LabMag and KeMag - were the subject of large-scale development feasibility studies carried out by the Company and Tata Steel and published in March 2014.

With these feasibility study results as a foundation and all seven taconite properties now explored to a NI 43-101 compliant resource, the Company can optimize its taconite development strategy and is currently focused on a smaller market entry project called the NuTac Project Initiative, for which a prefeasibility study was carried out and published in June 2016.

