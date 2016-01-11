DuSolo Extends Convertible Loan

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tembo Capital Mining Fund LP extending the maturity date of the Company's convertible debenture in the amount of $750,000 and due on October 31, 2016 (the "Loan") by one month, until November 30, 2016. The terms of the Loan were previously announced by the Company on September 29, 2015.

The extension will allow the Company and Tembo to complete discussions regarding the repayment or potential re-structuring of the Loan as it continues to work on the development of its Bomfin Project in Brazil.

ABOUT DUSOLO

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. is focused on developing a fully integrated process to produce and sell phosphate based fertilizers within the Cerrado region of Brazil as part of a nationwide effort to increase domestically sourced fertilizers and achieve agricultural self-sufficiency.

On behalf of DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of DuSolo which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at . The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DuSolo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:



DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

(604) 484 7122

Email:





More information:

http://www.DuSolo.com



PressRelease by

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 21:29

Language: English

News-ID 504234

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DuSolo Fertilizers Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease