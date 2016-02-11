Detour Gold Provides Preliminary 2017 Outlook

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") reports today a preliminary outlook for 2017. The Company will provide final production and cost guidance in January 2017.

2017 Preliminary Outlook

Preliminary gold production for 2017 is estimated to be between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces, reflecting a reduction of 40,000 ounces from the current life of mine ("LOM") and assuming approximately 10,000 ounces (using the mid-point of the guidance) for downside risk. Approximately 30,000 ounces of the reduction from LOM plan is attributable to face position (mainly due to slower development progress around the Campbell pit in 2016) and 10,000 ounces due to a slightly lower assumption for recovery and slightly higher assumption for dilution.

The preliminary 2017 mine plan is dependent on the year-end face position in the Campbell pit area. The mining rate in this area has increased quarter over quarter in 2016 and is expected to further increase with the recovery plan implemented in September 2016.

At this point, this preliminary outlook does not include the processing of the low and/or medium grade fines pending the results of the large scale test currently underway.

All-in sustaining costs are estimated to range from US$1,050 to US$1,150 per ounce sold, using a US dollar to Canadian dollar exchange rate of 1.30.

Site-wide expenditures (operating and sustaining capital costs) are expected to range from C$685 to C$745 million as compared to the LOM plan estimate of C$640 million. While the range provided is preliminary and still under review, the sustaining capital expenditures include approximately C$45 million of accelerated capital (C$22 million for the construction of Cell 2 of the tailing facility, C$17 million for the replacement of the contractor camp and C$6 million for the lead nitrate project). In addition, the Company plans to invest C$10 million in additional mining fleet to increase ex-pit tonnage. The increase in operating costs includes a C$20 million accounting charge for processing 2 million tonnes of medium grade stockpiled ore.

Paul Martin, President and CEO, added, "We are disappointed with the outcome of the preliminary guidance for 2017 as a result of the lower projected gold production and increase in costs. However, the value of this quality, long-life asset should not be diminished by virtue of this outcome. Despite lower cash flow based on the preliminary guidance, we remain confident in re-financing the balance of our convertible notes which is targeted to be below US$300 million at maturity in November 2017."

2017 Plan for West Detour Project

As stated in the Third Quarter 2016 Results news release, the Company continued its discussions with provincial authorities and its engagement with its Aboriginal partners in the third quarter.

The Company worked closely with its Aboriginal partners during 2015 and 2016 in order to ensure the draft Environmental Study Report ("ESR") scheduled to be filed prior to year-end 2016 would reflect their input. However, one of the Company's Aboriginal partners has a newly elected Chief and Council who may require additional time to familiarize themselves with the West Detour project and may not be in a position to comment on the ESR prior to year-end. As the Company's preference would be to have the support of all Aboriginal partners prior to filing the ESR, it is not currently in a position to confirm that the ESR will be filed prior to year-end, however the Company remains committed to completing the permitting process.

As a result, the Company is currently not in a position to provide a 2017 capital expenditure estimate for West Detour as it is evaluating the potential impact of a number of factors, including a delay in the consultation and permitting process, possible changes to the project description and the Company's available cash resources in 2017. However, the Company anticipates there being cost pressures on the total capital costs of C$104 million for West Detour included in the LOM plan.

In the event the development of West Detour is delayed, the Company could take steps to accelerate mining for Phase 2 in the Detour Lake mine, which would involve additional capital expenditures above those stated in the all-in sustaining costs guidance above.

The Company will provide an update on West Detour with its final 2017 guidance.

Convertible Notes

The Company has, year-to-date, re-purchased US$142 million in face value of convertible notes, reducing the amount due at maturity in November 2017 to US$358 million. The Company continues to expect to refinance less than US$300 million of convertible notes at maturity and will be evaluating opportunities for refinancing the outstanding balance.

2018 Preliminary Gold Production Forecast

Preliminary gold production for 2018 is expected to range from 600,000 to 670,000 ounces (attributing no ounces to West Detour) compared to the LOM plan of 658,000 ounces (which attributes 13,000 ounces to West Detour).

The Company does not intend to provide final production and cost guidance for 2018 in January 2017.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Technical Services, a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

