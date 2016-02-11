Golden Leaf Comments on Upcoming Voting in U.S. for Cannabis Legalization

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE: GLH)(CSE: GLH.CN)(OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, today stated that America's growing public support of legalized medicinal and recreational cannabis use will increase the value of branded cannabis products to reflect many of the strategies applied in the food and consumer packaged goods industries.

The American population's increasing support for the legalization of cannabis has been a primary driver of the industry's rapid growth, with the trend being validated by the Gallup Poll released in October 2016 showing that 60% of Americans are in favor of legalization, the highest percentage of support recorded in the 47-year trend. The accelerating momentum of support has given rise to the passage of new cannabis regulations in many states, as well as offered lawmakers in other states the confidence to introduce new legislative initiatives for placement on 2016 ballots. The states considering legalization in upcoming November 2016 election include, North Dakota, Arkansas, and Florida for medical use, and Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada for recreational use.

Don Robinson, Golden Leaf's CEO, stated, "With legalization progressing forward in multiple states across the country, the way in which cannabis consumers approach their purchasing decisions are beginning to shift towards branded products. This will focus industry attention on cGMP (consumer Good Manufacturing Practices) and consumer packaged goods centric branding and packaging. This is similar to the way in which the alcohol and food markets approach the development of a broad portfolio of brands to differentiate revenue sources, enhance brand awareness and penetration, and capture market share."

Mr. Robinson continued, "We believe that the pedigree of Golden Leaf's management team and world class experience in the food and consumer packaged goods industry supports Golden Leaf's growing market share in the cannabis marketplace."

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operation, expectations of gross sales, the opinions or beliefs of management, and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the Adult Use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

