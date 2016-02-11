RewardStream Announces Referral Marketing Integration and Innovators Program for Shopify

Innovators Program to provide early access to RewardStream's Referral Marketing app for Shopify stores in the U.S. and Canada

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) the leading provider of referral marketing software for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce companies, has announced the launch of the Innovator's Program for Shopify e-Commerce stores. Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium businesses, and powers over 300,000 online stores around the world.

RewardStream's referral marketing app will enhance any Shopify store experience and integrate advanced referral marketing capabilities directly into existing Shopify powered stores. The app deploys seamlessly and requires minimal configuration and no support from IT, making it suitable for any size online store. Once deployed, the app automates and simplifies the process for online shoppers to instantly refer friends to the store via any mobile device and through their key social tools, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and more.

"Online stores continue to seek out innovative marketing tools, and referrals are a powerful and very cost effective methods of acquiring new, loyal customers," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "Shopify has quickly become a world leader in e-Commerce platforms, and represent a next step in the ongoing expansion of our strategy to make automated referral marketing tools available to any business. Our Innovators Program will ensure that we bring the best solution to the Shopify marketplace and create a starting point for enabling our app to the entire Shopify customer base that is now over 300,000 merchants."

The Shopify Innovator's Program is now available and will be launched with registered Shopify customers in the United States and Canada. Innovators that join the program will gain early access to the RewardStream app for Shopify, as well as ongoing implementation and account support, free lifetime upgrades for the Shopify app and discounts on fees.

Shopify store operators can register for the Innovator's Program by visiting:

As a leading provider of referral solutions for digital marketers, RewardStream has over a decade of referral expertise that helps marketers accelerate their customer acquisition goals, while rewarding existing, loyal customers for their referrals. By leveraging the trust and power of social recommendations, RewardStream delivers a new acquisition channel that secures the most valuable and loyal customers at a much lower cost than traditional marketing channels.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rana Vig, Vice Chairman



(604) 282-7572



Rob Goehring, CEO



(877) 692-0040





More information:

http://www.rewardstream.com



PressRelease by

RewardStream Solutions Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 07:05

Language: English

News-ID 504253

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RewardStream Solutions Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease