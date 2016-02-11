Targovax announces appointment of Oystein Soug as CEO

Oslo, 2 November, 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE:TRVX), a

clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology

therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, today

announces that Gunnar Gårdemyr, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has

stepped down. The Board of Directors has appointed Oystein Soug, currently the

Company's Chief Financial Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer,

effective immediately. The Company has initiated a search for a new Chief

Financial Officer.



Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Targovax Board of Directors, commented, "On

behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gunnar for his significant

contributions to the Company over the past two years. Gunnar has had a key role

in building and positioning Targovax and we wish him well for the future."



Jónas added, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Oystein as the new

CEO of Targovax. He has played a key role as CFO over the past year -

successfully guiding us on the path to becoming a publicly-listed company,

securing funding for further development of the Company's ongoing and planned

trials. His previous experience as CFO of Algeta, up to its successful product

launch and sale to Bayer, gives him a broad range of expertise that will be of

significant value to Targovax as we move forward. We are confident in his

ability to lead the Company as we approach important milestones in 2017 and

2018 in our innovative clinical pipeline designed to help the patient's own

immune system to fight cancer."





For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 90 6565 25

Email: oystein.soug(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)



Phone: +47 99 5138 91

Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax



Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and

commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-

resistant solid tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel

proprietary platforms, with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development

covering six indications including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, resected

pancreatic cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. Targovax's strategy is to bring

products to market directly in those indications where it already has Orphan

drug status and to partner with pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas

with significant commercial potential.







