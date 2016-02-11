Targovax announces appointment of Oystein Soug as CEO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, 2 November, 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE:TRVX), a
clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology
therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, today
announces that Gunnar Gårdemyr, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has
stepped down. The Board of Directors has appointed Oystein Soug, currently the
Company's Chief Financial Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer,
effective immediately. The Company has initiated a search for a new Chief
Financial Officer.
Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Targovax Board of Directors, commented, "On
behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gunnar for his significant
contributions to the Company over the past two years. Gunnar has had a key role
in building and positioning Targovax and we wish him well for the future."
Jónas added, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Oystein as the new
CEO of Targovax. He has played a key role as CFO over the past year -
successfully guiding us on the path to becoming a publicly-listed company,
securing funding for further development of the Company's ongoing and planned
trials. His previous experience as CFO of Algeta, up to its successful product
launch and sale to Bayer, gives him a broad range of expertise that will be of
significant value to Targovax as we move forward. We are confident in his
ability to lead the Company as we approach important milestones in 2017 and
2018 in our innovative clinical pipeline designed to help the patient's own
immune system to fight cancer."
For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 90 6565 25
Email: oystein.soug(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 99 5138 91
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and
commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-
resistant solid tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel
proprietary platforms, with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development
covering six indications including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, resected
pancreatic cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. Targovax's strategy is to bring
products to market directly in those indications where it already has Orphan
drug status and to partner with pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas
with significant commercial potential.
