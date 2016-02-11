       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Stock exchange release
2 November 2016 at 8.30 am

OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial calendar 2017

OP Financial Group and OP Corporate Bank plc will publish their financial
reports in 2017 as follows:

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+
|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2016: |2 February 2017|
+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+
|Financial Statements and the Report by the Executive Board |Week 9, 2017 |
|2016: | |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+
|Interim report for Q1: |27 April 2017 |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+
|Interim report for Q2: |2 August 2017 |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+
|Interim report for Q3: |1 November 2017|
+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

The financial statements and interim reports for 2017 will be published at
approximately 9.00 am. They are available in Finnish, Swedish and English on our
website.

OP Financial Group publishes an annual review that supplements its financial
statements and the Report by the Executive Board. The annual review also
contains GRI sustainability reporting. The annual review, the report by the
Executive Board and the financial statements together make up OP Financial
Group's Annual Report. OP Corporate Bank plc will not publish its own annual
review.

Carina Geber-Teir
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

For more information:
OP Communications, tel. +358 (0)50 523 9904, viestinta(at)op.fi

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
LSE London Stock Exchange
SIX Swiss Exchange
Major media
op.fi and pohjola.com

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group whose mission
is to create sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing for its owner-
customers and in its operating region by means of its strong capital base and
efficiency. OP Financial Group consists of about 180 member cooperative banks,
its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and
affiliates. The Group has a staff of 12,000 and 1.7 million owner-customers and
4.3 million customers. www.op.fi

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money
and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP
Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial
Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for
each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: OP Yrityspankki Oyj via GlobeNewswire






http://https://www.pohjola.fi



