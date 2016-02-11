OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial calendar 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Stock exchange release

2 November 2016 at 8.30 am



OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial calendar 2017



OP Financial Group and OP Corporate Bank plc will publish their financial

reports in 2017 as follows:



+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January-31 December 2016: |2 February 2017|

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

|Financial Statements and the Report by the Executive Board |Week 9, 2017 |

|2016: | |

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

|Interim report for Q1: |27 April 2017 |

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

|Interim report for Q2: |2 August 2017 |

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+

|Interim report for Q3: |1 November 2017|

+--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+



The financial statements and interim reports for 2017 will be published at

approximately 9.00 am. They are available in Finnish, Swedish and English on our

website.



OP Financial Group publishes an annual review that supplements its financial

statements and the Report by the Executive Board. The annual review also

contains GRI sustainability reporting. The annual review, the report by the

Executive Board and the financial statements together make up OP Financial

Group's Annual Report. OP Corporate Bank plc will not publish its own annual

review.



OP Corporate Bank plc



OP Cooperative

Carina Geber-Teir

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications



For more information:

OP Communications, tel. +358 (0)50 523 9904, viestinta(at)op.fi



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

LSE London Stock Exchange

SIX Swiss Exchange

Major media

op.fi and pohjola.com



OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group whose mission

is to create sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing for its owner-

customers and in its operating region by means of its strong capital base and

efficiency. OP Financial Group consists of about 180 member cooperative banks,

its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and

affiliates. The Group has a staff of 12,000 and 1.7 million owner-customers and

4.3 million customers. www.op.fi



OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money

and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP

Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial

Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for

each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: OP Yrityspankki Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.pohjola.fi



PressRelease by

OP Yrityspankki Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/02/2016 - 07:31

Language: English

News-ID 504260

Character count: 3789

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OP Yrityspankki Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease