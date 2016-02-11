(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
MorphoSys and LEO Pharma Enter into Strategic Alliance to Develop Therapeutic
Antibodies in Dermatology
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) and LEO
Pharma today announced that they have entered into a strategic alliance for the
discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of skin
diseases. The objective of the alliance is to identify novel, antibody-based
therapeutics for unmet medical needs that will be valuable additions to both
companies' pipelines.
Collaborating on multiple targets selected by LEO Pharma, the two companies will
work together to identify, validate and develop novel therapeutic antibodies.
MorphoSys will apply its proprietary Ylanthia technology to generate fully human
antibody candidates against the selected targets and will conduct all
development activities up to the start of clinical testing. LEO Pharma will be
responsible for clinical development and commercialization of resulting drugs in
all indications outside of cancer. In skin cancer indications, MorphoSys will
have options to co-develop and, in Europe, co-promote the respective antibody
drugs. In addition, MorphoSys will have certain options to develop and
commercialize programs arising from the collaboration in other cancer
indications.
MorphoSys will receive R&D funding as well as success-based development,
regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of
drugs commercialized by LEO Pharma. Assuming all development, regulatory and
sales objectives are reached, milestone payments would sum up to EUR 111.5
million per antibody program.
"We are excited to join forces with LEO Pharma in a strategic alliance to
develop novel, antibody-based drugs," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive
Officer of MorphoSys. "Combining our antibody expertise with LEO Pharma's deep
understanding of dermatology creates an ideal route to products in an area of
severe unmet medical need. This alliance is another important step in the
execution of our strategy of leveraging our capabilities to build a pipeline of
innovative therapeutic antibodies."
"We see exciting potential to develop new treatments for people with skin
diseases through our strategic alliance with MorphoSys," said Gitte Aabo, CEO &
President of LEO Pharma. "By joining forces to discover and develop new
therapeutic antibodies, we aim to address a high unmet medical need among people
with skin diseases. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to expanding
our treatment offering and strengthening our position in biologics within
dermatology."
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
About LEO Pharma
LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to
patients in more than 100 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in
managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation,
the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to
delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is
headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,000 people worldwide.
For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Jochen Orlowski
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Alexandra Goller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
investors(at)morphosys.com
LEO Pharma
Eva Juul Langlands
Media Relations Manager
Tel: +45 4188 3094
eva.langlands(at)leo-pharma.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.