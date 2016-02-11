MorphoSys and LEO Pharma Enter into Strategic Alliance to Develop Therapeutic Antibodies in Dermatology

MorphoSys and LEO Pharma Enter into Strategic Alliance to Develop Therapeutic Antibodies in Dermatology

Antibodies in Dermatology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) and LEO

Pharma today announced that they have entered into a strategic alliance for the

discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of skin

diseases. The objective of the alliance is to identify novel, antibody-based

therapeutics for unmet medical needs that will be valuable additions to both

companies' pipelines.



Collaborating on multiple targets selected by LEO Pharma, the two companies will

work together to identify, validate and develop novel therapeutic antibodies.

MorphoSys will apply its proprietary Ylanthia technology to generate fully human

antibody candidates against the selected targets and will conduct all

development activities up to the start of clinical testing. LEO Pharma will be

responsible for clinical development and commercialization of resulting drugs in

all indications outside of cancer. In skin cancer indications, MorphoSys will

have options to co-develop and, in Europe, co-promote the respective antibody

drugs. In addition, MorphoSys will have certain options to develop and

commercialize programs arising from the collaboration in other cancer

indications.



MorphoSys will receive R&D funding as well as success-based development,

regulatory and commercial milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of

drugs commercialized by LEO Pharma. Assuming all development, regulatory and

sales objectives are reached, milestone payments would sum up to EUR 111.5

million per antibody program.



"We are excited to join forces with LEO Pharma in a strategic alliance to



develop novel, antibody-based drugs," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive

Officer of MorphoSys. "Combining our antibody expertise with LEO Pharma's deep

understanding of dermatology creates an ideal route to products in an area of

severe unmet medical need. This alliance is another important step in the

execution of our strategy of leveraging our capabilities to build a pipeline of

innovative therapeutic antibodies."



"We see exciting potential to develop new treatments for people with skin

diseases through our strategic alliance with MorphoSys," said Gitte Aabo, CEO &

President of LEO Pharma. "By joining forces to discover and develop new

therapeutic antibodies, we aim to address a high unmet medical need among people

with skin diseases. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to expanding

our treatment offering and strengthening our position in biologics within

dermatology."



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to

patients in more than 100 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in

managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation,

the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to

delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is

headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,000 people worldwide.



For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/leopharmaglobal

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/leohealthyskin

Visit us at LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma





This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com



LEO Pharma

Eva Juul Langlands

Media Relations Manager



Tel: +45 4188 3094

eva.langlands(at)leo-pharma.com





Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2052910/768373.pdf







More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



