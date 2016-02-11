Gemalto announces world's first GSMA security accreditation for eSIM subscription management

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, Nov. 2, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, has become the first supplier in the world to undergo the
GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) certification for Subscription
Management (GSMA SAS-SM), thereby providing MNOs with exacting standards of
protection for sensitive data in M2M and IoT applications. The landmark
announcement follows the recent GSMA certification process of LinqUs On-Demand
Connectivity for the production and personalization of Gemalto's UpTeq eSIM
(embedded SIM), in June 2016. The second SAS certification relates to the
Gemalto secure data center in Tours, France for both SM-DP (Subscription
Management Data Preparation) and SM-SR (Subscription Management Secure Routing)
operations, and will establish Gemalto as the first company offering end-to-end
GSMA SAS-SM compliant solutions for the provisioning and management of cellular
subscriptions for M2M and IoT applications. As a result, Gemalto ensures MNOs
can support innovative customer deployments with the required level of security
and interoperability.
Cellular M2M and LPWA[i] could represent 20% of the global M2M market by
2020[ii]. The new generation of eSIM is providing a platform for dramatic growth
in M2M and IoT applications such as autonomous cars, smart energy and industry
4.0. It facilitates out-of-the-box connectivity and remote subscription
management of connected devices in the field, However, the threat of hacking
attacks represents a major concern for OEMs and MNOs. Gemalto's comprehensive
security accreditation addresses these concerns, by offering a secure end-to-end
eSIM management solution. It extends from initial personalization of the eSIMs
that are installed in connected devices at the manufacturing stage right through
to the remote download, activation, deactivation and deletion of subscription
profiles. Risk is minimized and MNOs are provided with a fully accountable
record of the security measures taken to protect sensitive data.
"GSMA accreditation for both our eSIM subscription management and data
provisioning capabilities confirms Gemalto's leadership position in the rapidly
growing M2M and IoT markets," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of On-Demand
Connectivity for Gemalto. "We make it far easier for MNOs to leverage their
network assets and develop valuable new income streams by creating trusted
ecosystems that will resist even the most sophisticated hacking attacks."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
