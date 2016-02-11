Gemalto announces world's first GSMA security accreditation for eSIM subscription management

Amsterdam, Nov. 2, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has become the first supplier in the world to undergo the

GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) certification for Subscription

Management (GSMA SAS-SM), thereby providing MNOs with exacting standards of

protection for sensitive data in M2M and IoT applications. The landmark

announcement follows the recent GSMA certification process of LinqUs On-Demand

Connectivity for the production and personalization of Gemalto's UpTeq eSIM

(embedded SIM), in June 2016. The second SAS certification relates to the

Gemalto secure data center in Tours, France for both SM-DP (Subscription

Management Data Preparation) and SM-SR (Subscription Management Secure Routing)

operations, and will establish Gemalto as the first company offering end-to-end

GSMA SAS-SM compliant solutions for the provisioning and management of cellular

subscriptions for M2M and IoT applications. As a result, Gemalto ensures MNOs

can support innovative customer deployments with the required level of security

and interoperability.



Cellular M2M and LPWA[i] could represent 20% of the global M2M market by

2020[ii]. The new generation of eSIM is providing a platform for dramatic growth

in M2M and IoT applications such as autonomous cars, smart energy and industry

4.0. It facilitates out-of-the-box connectivity and remote subscription

management of connected devices in the field, However, the threat of hacking

attacks represents a major concern for OEMs and MNOs. Gemalto's comprehensive

security accreditation addresses these concerns, by offering a secure end-to-end

eSIM management solution. It extends from initial personalization of the eSIMs

that are installed in connected devices at the manufacturing stage right through

to the remote download, activation, deactivation and deletion of subscription



profiles. Risk is minimized and MNOs are provided with a fully accountable

record of the security measures taken to protect sensitive data.



"GSMA accreditation for both our eSIM subscription management and data

provisioning capabilities confirms Gemalto's leadership position in the rapidly

growing M2M and IoT markets," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of On-Demand

Connectivity for Gemalto. "We make it far easier for MNOs to leverage their

network assets and develop valuable new income streams by creating trusted

ecosystems that will resist even the most sophisticated hacking attacks."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



[i] Low Power Wide Area

[ii] GSMA report, "Mobilising the Internet of Things"



